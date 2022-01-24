Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday made an explosive revelation, stating that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested him for the reinstatement of Navjot Singh Sidhu into the state cabinet after he was removed from the same. Singh said he had received a communication from Pakistan, which cited the old friendship Navjot Singh Sidhu shared with Khan and made a plea for reinstituting him in the state cabinet.

The revelation came ahead of the Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held next month.

#WATCH | Pakistan PM had sent a request if you can take (Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh) Sidhu into your Cabinet I will be grateful, he is an old friend of mine. You can remove him if he’ll not work: Punjab Lok Congress president & former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/88jSfIpfQ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

“After I dropped Navjot Sidhu from my government, I got a message from Pakistan that he is an old friend of their prime minister and he would be grateful if you can keep him in the government. If he (Sidhu) doesn’t work, then you can remove him,” Capt Amarinder Singh revealed at a press conference in BJP Headquarters where he was present to finalize seat-sharing for upcoming elections.

Singh, who dismissed Sidhu from the Punjab government during his tenure as chief minister, was even against him being made head of the Congress’ Punjab unit.

Navjot Singh Sidhu lacked “brains”, had advised Sonia Gandhi to not induct him in the party: Capt Amarinder Singh

On Sunday, Amarinder Singh said that state Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu lacked “brains” and that he advised party president Sonia Gandhi not to induct “this useless man” into the party five years ago. “When the Congress chief had told me (over five years ago) to check how Sidhu was, I had said this man is absolutely unfit to be a member of the Congress party. Yet they went ahead and inducted him,” he added.

At odds with Sidhu, Amarinder Singh was forced to resign as chief minister in September. Captain Amarinder Singh after resigning said that he was humiliated by the Congress party. He further said that Sidhu is a national security threat as he is Imran Khan’s friend and has ties with Pakistani General Qamar Bajwa.

Amarinder Singh stated earlier on Saturday that CM Channi’s denial of involvement in illegal sand mining was a “total fabrication,” and that he had gotten information indicating that the CM, as well as Congress politicians and MLAs, were involved with the mafia.