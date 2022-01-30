A 25-year-old Dalit man was abducted and was made to drink urine in Churu district in Rajasthan on January 26. The cops have arrested two people as accused and an FIR has been filed against them.

According to the Police, Rakesh Meghwal, a farm labourer from Rukhasar village in Churu district was attacked on Wednesday night by a group of men. Talking about the incident, Rajgarh Police circle officer Himanshu Sharma said, “On Saturday evening, we arrested two of the accused—Umesh and Birbal. We are investigating the role of the other accused. Some of them are absconding.”

In the FIR that was registered on Thursday, Meghwal has accused eight people of forcing him to drink urine. A dispute between Meghwal and the group of men had broken during Holi last year when the accused had insulted him with casteist slurs.

The FIR said the accused allegedly abused Meghwal using casteist slurs and said that the Dalits will be “would be taught a lesson” for having the “audacity” of getting into a confrontation with the Jat community.

It is reported by the Police that the victim has suffered several injuries on his back during the attack. The victim has alleged that on January 26 at around 11 PM, eight people abducted him from his house and forcibly took him in an SUV to a nearby field with an intention to kill him. According to the victim, after making him drink a bottle full of liquor, all the accused urinated in the bottle and made him drink it. What followed after the shameful incident was the brutal thrashing of Meghwal before leaving him in the village, presuming that he died. The attackers also took away his mobile phone.

The police have named Umesh, Rajesh, Tarachand, Rakesh, Birbal, Akshay, Dinesh and Bidadi Chand as accused in the FIR. The eight accused have been booked under IPC Sections of 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt, or restraint), Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of atrocities) Act.

