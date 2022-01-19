Congress has snubbed Shiv Sena, its alliance partner in Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and left the allies to fend for themselves in upcoming Goa assembly elections.

We held discussions with Congress but no outcome came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' like of Maharashtra in Goa but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Goa Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/pxTME9P3fM — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut while speaking to news agency ANI said that the party had discussions with Congress but nothing came out of it. He said that Shiv Sena and NCP, the other two allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, tried to form similar alliance in Goa as well, but Congress believes it can form majority government in Goa on its own.

Congress had similarly snubbed Aam Aadmi Party ahead of 2019 general elections after Kejriwal had tried to woo the grand old party to forge an alliance.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on opposition alliance: Hamare man mein desh ko leke bahut jyada chinta hai… Usi wajah se hum lalayit hain. Unhone (Congress) lagbhag mana kar diya hai pic.twitter.com/gWdpheyY4J — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Despite doing fielding of Congress quite a few times back in 2019, Congress had snubbed Aam Aadmi Party and refused to get into alliance with them. Kejriwal, with a very heavy heart, had said that Congress had almost said no (‘lagbhag mana kar diya hai’).