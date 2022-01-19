Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsShiv Sena's 'lagbhag mana' moment as Congress subs alliance partner in Goa Assembly elections
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Shiv Sena’s ‘lagbhag mana’ moment as Congress subs alliance partner in Goa Assembly elections

Congress had similarly snubbed Aam Aadmi Party ahead of 2019 general elections after Kejriwal had tried to woo the grand old party to forge an alliance.

OpIndia Staff
Congress snubs Shiv Sena in Goa elections (image courtesy: newsnationtv.com)
43

Congress has snubbed Shiv Sena, its alliance partner in Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and left the allies to fend for themselves in upcoming Goa assembly elections.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut while speaking to news agency ANI said that the party had discussions with Congress but nothing came out of it. He said that Shiv Sena and NCP, the other two allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, tried to form similar alliance in Goa as well, but Congress believes it can form majority government in Goa on its own.

Congress had similarly snubbed Aam Aadmi Party ahead of 2019 general elections after Kejriwal had tried to woo the grand old party to forge an alliance.

Despite doing fielding of Congress quite a few times back in 2019, Congress had snubbed Aam Aadmi Party and refused to get into alliance with them. Kejriwal, with a very heavy heart, had said that Congress had almost said no (‘lagbhag mana kar diya hai’).

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshiv sena, congress, goa elections, goa elections congress alliance
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Aparna Yadav joins BJP, her husband Prateek was accepted as legitimate son of Mulayam Singh Yadav when CBI inquiry on his income reached Supreme...

Anurag -
The love affair of the Samajwadi Party patriarch that the Yadav family would rather not talk about.
News Reports

Accused hailed and acquitted, victim shamed by Court and Church: A timeline of the Bishop Franco Mulakkal case

Dibakar Dutta -
On October 17, 2018, Bishop Franco Mulakkal was welcomed like a hero at Jalandhar after he was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court. The rape accused Bishop was showered with rose petals and also garlanded by his supporters as he reached the Bishop House around 5 pm.

Shiv Sena’s ‘lagbhag mana’ moment as Congress subs alliance partner in Goa Assembly elections

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from his luxurious London home over unpaid loans

‘Antrix-Devas deal a fraud by Congress, of Congress, for Congress’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Videos of Kejriwal coughing incessantly during campaign trails trigger concerns after Delhi CM claimed recovery from COVID in 5 days

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,455FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com