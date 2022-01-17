Khalistani Organization ‘Sikhs for Justice'(SFJ), which had earlier claimed the responsibility for blocking PM convoy leading to Punjab, has threatened Supreme Court Lawyers yet again, stating that they would not let the PM Modi hoist the National Flag on upcoming Republic Day. This is the fifth such threat call by the Khalistani organisation after PM Modi’s security breach matter was taken to the court.

Maharashtra’s former Chief Standing Counsel Nishant Katneshwarkar and lawyer Apoorv Shukla received threat calls on Monday morning wherein the terror outfit said it would not allow Justice Indu Malhotra to proceed with the investigation regarding PM’s Security Breach. According to Shukla, who spoke to Republic TV, an automated message in the voice of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu played from a UK number. The call said that SFJ would not allow Justice Indu Malhotra to proceed further with the inquiry committee.

In a provocation to disrupt the Republic Day proceedings, it also threatened to not let the Prime Minister hoist the National Flag on Republic Day. In the call, according to advocate Katneshwarkar, Pannu was heard saying, “You have filed a complaint against SFJ and put yourself in a dangerous position. Now we will hold anti-Sikh, anti-Muslim advocates accountable. While we will block Modi on January 26 and raise Khalistan flags, we will not allow Indu Malhotra to investigate the PM security breach matter. We are preparing a list of advocates who visit foreign nations and you will hear from us peacefully, democratically and loudly.”

With the call, Pannu tried to insinuate that lawyers visiting foreign countries might face attacks from those belonging to the SFJ. Earlier on January 10, the SC lawyers had said that they got calls from the Khalistani Organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) threatening them with consequences if they appeared before the court. The Khalistani organisation SFJ, which is banned in India, threatened Supreme Court lawyers over pre-recorded messages on calls claiming responsibility for blocking the PM’s convoy on January 4th.

Later on January 12, the lawyers received a similar threat call from Canada that said the SFJ would “block” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from Delhi on January 26. After receiving the call, SC lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint against the SFJ founder with the Delhi Police.

The outfit has been continuously threatening lawyers since the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the blocking of PM’s convoy in Punjab. The Khalistani terror organisation had also warned the Supreme Court judges against hearing the case regarding PM Narendra Modi’s security breach.