SC lawyers receive threat calls from Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice, also claimed responsibility for PM’s security breach

During the hearing of the Prime Minister’s Security breach case on Monday, some lawyers said that they got calls from the Khalistani Organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) threatening them with consequences if they appeared before the court. The Khalistani organisation SFJ, which is banned in India, threatened Supreme Court lawyers over pre-recorded messages on calls claiming responsibility for blocking the PM’s convoy on January 4th.

While speaking to Times Now, Lawyer Nishant Kanteshwar said he received a pre-recorded call on Monday morning, with Sikhs for Justice claiming responsibility for blocking the PM’s convoy and making him wait on the fly-over. Secondly, the caller threatened the Supreme Court not to investigate the matter of PM’s security breach. According to the Lawyer, the caller confessed that the call was from SFJ based in the United Kingdom.

Another lawyer Vishnu Jain, who received two similar pre-recorded calls at 10:38 AM and 12:30 PM respectively, was asked not to hear the plea in the Supreme court. The call reminded the lawyer of the Supreme Court’s alleged inaction to provide justice to the victims in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. According to Jain, many lawyers involved in the case have received such calls before or after the hearing.

“I received a call from a UK number which said that they would take responsibility for the blockade the motorcade of the PM. The caller said that SC should not be hearing the matter when they did not find a single culprit responsible for the killing of Sikhs in 1984,” one of the lawyers who received the call told Times Now.

“I received two calls. It said that we take the responsibility for blocking the PM’s cavalcade. It was a pre-recorded message of 47 seconds,” said Advocate Vishnu Jain. If established and proved, the claims may point towards a possible and orchestrated conspiracy behind the blockade of the PM’s convoy, as against the existing claims that it was a mere ‘lapse’ of security.

VP of SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association), Manoj Mishra while talking to the Republic said, “It is unfortunate that many members of my organisation are informing about the threat calls they are receiving.” “While I was in the midst of my argument, I too received such call” he added. With Many advocates receiving threat calls from the banned terror organisation, attempts have been revealed to scuttle the investigation involving the grave security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the Monday Hearing, the Supreme court has decided to set up a committee headed by a retired SC judge to investigate the probe. The independent investigations by the Punjab State Government and The MHA will now be suspended.