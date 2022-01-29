Tension gripped Faizpur Ninana village in Baghpat after a Hindu boy was brutally attacked by a Muslim youth from the village, seriously injuring him. Sandeep Dudhiya, a Dalit youth from the village, is battling for his life after one Muhammad Feroze slit his throat with a sharp knife.

According to reports, Sandeep Dudhiya, the son of Ombeer Dudhiya, had gone to the fields to fetch grass on Saturday, but after some time he returned to the village covered in blood. Blood was oozing out of his neck when he ran towards the village, after which he was immediately rushed to the district hospital by his family. But given the seriousness of his injury, he was referred to a better medical facility after giving him primary aid.

In the meanwhile, the family members of the victim have lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Muhammad Feroze of the crime. However, immediately after attacking Sandeep, Feroze fled the village. While police had reached his place to nab him, he had already disappeared.

A video has emerged on social media, which shows Sandeep reaching the village after he was attacked in the fields. His entire body was covered in his blood, and a cloth was placed at his neck to prevent further blood loss. In the video, the victim seemed to be unconscious.

Replying to such a tweet, Baghpat Police said that according to the complaint, Sandeep was attacked with a knife by one Feroze. They informed that Sandeep was rushed to the hospital immediately, and he is out of danger now as per the doctors. The police said that the complaint has been registered and the appropriate action is being taken.

संदीप के पिता ने थाने पर तहरीर दी कि संदीप को गांव के ही फिरोज़ ने चाकू मार दिया है। संदीप को तत्काल अस्पताल पहुँचाया गया जहां उनका उपचार चल रहा है। डॉक्टर ने उनको खतरे से बाहर बताया है।

अभियोग पंजीकृत कर लिया गया है।

विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) January 29, 2022

However, as per social media users, Sandeep’s condition is still serious and he has been referred to Delhi for further treatment.

Baghpur Police inspector Tapeshwar Sagar told OpIndia that both Feroze and Sandeep are friends, and both had gone to the field together. But some arguments and fights must have taken place between the two, and in that fight, Feroze attacked Sandeep with a knife. The police officer said that a case under section 307 of the IPC has been lodged in the case, and assured that the accused will be nabbed soon.

He further informed at present the situation in the village under control.