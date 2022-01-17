Monday, January 17, 2022
Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Two Indians, one Pakistani killed in UAE explosion, Yemeni Houthis claim responsibility

Three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah region near ADNOC storage facilities, according to Abu Dhabi police, while a fire broke out at an Abu Dhabi International Airport construction site.

OpIndia Staff
Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch drone attack on new airport in UAE
Abu Dhabi International Airport
At Abu Dhabi’s new International Airport, a potential drone attack has been reported. Three fuel tankers reportedly burst in the Musaffah region, according to local media. A fire was observed near the new Abu Dhabi International Airport shortly after. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strike.

As per the latest reports, one Pakistani national and two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the attack. Besides, six others have reported injuries ranging from light to media, said Dubai-based WAM news agency.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire,” police said in a statement on state news agency WAM.

The Houthi movement in Yemen, which is affiliated with Iran, claimed responsibility for the strike on Monday morning. The Houthi movement’s military spokesperson is reported to have stated that the organization has begun a military offensive against the UAE and that more information will be released soon.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the strike happened amid tensions between the Houthis and a military coalition commanded by Saudi Arabia and backed by the UAE. Prior to scaling down its military involvement in the region, the UAE exerted significant influence on the Yemeni forces it supplied and trained.

Yemen’s Houthi militants launched similar strikes on two important oil sites in Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have risen as a result of the attacks.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

