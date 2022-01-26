Noted Author, Shantanu Gupta, who has written two bestseller titles on Yogi Adityanath, starts a multi city book tour of United States of America from 21st January from New York and New Jersey this week. During the visit he will attend multiple events organized by Indian diaspora and talk about his two books on UP CM Yogi Adityanath – The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh and The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.

Speaking to OpIndia, Gupta shared the details about his USA book tour. He told us that a spiritual organization Om Kriya Yog and World NRI Association along with many other Indian organizations are organizing the book discussion events in more than a dozen states/cities of Unites States of America – New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington DC, North Carolina, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego & San Francisco. Shantanu added that he will be attending multiple events for his book in community centers, think tanks, temples, universities, media studios, city libraries and will meet many intellectuals from Indian diaspora in USA during these two weeks.

Shantanu said that in the light of upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections many Non Resident Indians were curious and wanted to know the Uttar Pradesh’s growth story under a monk Chief Minister – Yogi Adityanath and this book tour caters to that. Author further added that we have seen that how Yogi Adityanath has brought Uttar Pradesh from a Bimaru (sick) Pradesh to a state which is 1st in the implementation of 45 central government schemes, which is 2nd in GSDP, 2nd in Ease of Doing Business and many such positive indices.

Shantanu told us that in the month of December, after the release of his book – ‘The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh’, he did two big online launches of his book for the Indian diaspora in Europe and Australia respectively. In the book discussion organized by Overseas friends of BJP for the diaspora in 13 cities of Europe – Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP’s Foreign cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale shared their thoughts along with Author Shantanu. Sudhanshu Trivedi applauded his college junior Shantanu’s work and added that Uttar Pradesh has seen a sea positive change in Yogi Adityanath’s tenure.

After landing at the John F Kennedy airport at New York, Shantanu announced his two weeks long book tour, through this tweet:

Shantanu also tweeted the melodious theme song for the USA tour for his book, sung by famous Haryanvi rapper, MD Desi Rockstar.

Ex-director at Infosys, Mohandas Pai, who has written the foreword for this book on Yogi Adityanath has congratulated Shantanu for his latest book tour of USA. Pai added that “When Yogi Adityanath took over as CM, Lutyens Delhi—the name by which the power structure and supporters of the ancient regime are known—exploded in anger and derision. They questioned his capability to be CM, abused him roundly, and predicted the total failure of his regime. They forget that he was a 5-time MP, a person of great accomplishment as an MP going by his track record in Parliament, had toured most districts of UP and knew the living conditions of the people of UP more than any of his critics.”

“Uttar Pradesh was disparaged as ‘bimaru’ and known for governance based on identity politics rather than all-around development, Sabka Vikas. Shantanu Gupta’s book is an important contribution to how an effective leader, rooted in India’s ancient ethos while looking for apt solutions for contemporary times, can bring real change,” says Sankrant Sanu, founder and CEO of Garuda Prakashan, the publisher of this book.

Mata Rajyalaxmi of Om Kriya Yog said that PM Modi is training new set of next generations leaders under him and Yogi Adityanath is one of them.

Shantanu added that he is amazed to see the curiosity among diaspora to know more about UP’s transformation story under CM Yogi Adityanath. When asked how the NRI community is seeing the duo of PM Modi and CM Yogi, Shantanu replied that he always hears terms like ‘Ram-Laxman ki Jodi’, ‘Ram-Hanuman ki jodi’ and Double Engine ki Sarkar, from the members of the Indian diaspora for the Modi-Yogo duo. He added that UP + Yogi = UPYOGI, the termed coined by PM Narendra Modi for the effective governance by Yogi Adityanath, has become quite popular among the Indian diaspora in USA.

Shantanu thanked World NRI Association, OM Kriya Yog, Vishwa Hindi Parishad America, Hindu Pact, TV Asia, Students at Harvard Kennedy School, Center for Indic Studies at University of Massachusetts, Hindus for America, India Awareness Foundation, US India Friendship Council (USFIC), Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIDS) and all the other organizations who will be hosting multiple events for the book tour in USA in the coming weeks.