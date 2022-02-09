Hyderabad: 101 goats sacrificed for AIMIM chief Owaisi’s long life

On February 6, a businessman in Hyderabad sacrificed 101 goats at Bagh-e-Jahanara to pray for the long life of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi was present at the event. This came days after the car Owaisi was riding in was shot at by two men.

The alleged attack on Owaisi

On February 3, Owaisi was travelling to Delhi from Meerut after attending a political event. He was allegedly fired upon near Chhajarsi toll plaza. He escaped without any injuries. Since the attack, his supporters have been praying for his safety and long life.

Reports suggest that two people identified as Sachin Pandit and Shubham were arrested by Hapur police in the case. A 9mm pistol was recovered from Sachin. After the incident, Union Home Ministry approved Z-security for Owaisi, which the AIMIM leader rejected while speaking in Lok Sabha.

Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), informed that an illegal 9 mm pistol, which was used in the crime, was recovered. Five teams were formed to probe the case. Two accused were nabbed by the cops. Superintendent of Police (Hapur), Deepak Bhuker, stated that the assailants attacked Asaduddin Owaisi because they were offended by his “anti-Hindu” statements.

Owaisi refused to accept security by central govt.

While addressing Rajya Sabha over the matter, Home Minister Amit Shah informed the house, “Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe, but there were three bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered.”

HM Shah added Owaisi’s event in Hapur districted was not pre-planned and local authorities were not informed about his visit. He said, “Taking quick action, two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. The forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected,”

He further told the house that the government would reassess the security threat to the Lok Sabha MP Owaisi. He also pointed out Owaisi had refused to accept security provided by the Central government. He urged Owaisi to accept the security and said, “Home Ministry took a report from State Govt immediately. On the basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, the Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police’s efforts to provide him security didn’t succeed.”

While addressing a rally in Chhaprauli, district Bhagpat, on February 5, Owaisi compared himself with MK Gandhi and said, “Those who attacked me are the ones who killed Gandhi.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 7. The last phase will be held on March 7. The results will be announced on March 10. AIMIM is contesting UP Assembly elections for the first time.