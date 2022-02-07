Monday, February 7, 2022
Updated:

Centre had already provided security to Owaisi which he refused to accept, he even refused to accept upgraded security: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Earlier this month, four rounds of bullets were fired upon the car in which Owaisi was travelling. He escaped unhurt.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah tells Owaisi in Parliament to take central security cover in
Screengrab of the video, image via Sansad TV
Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was allegedly targeted in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh during an election campaign, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah spoke about the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

He informed, “Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered.”

Amit Shah stated that Asaduddin Owaisi had no pre-scheduled event in the Hapur district on the day of the firing incident. He added that no information was provided to the District control room by the Parliamentarian about his movement.

The Union Home Minister pointed out that Owaisi managed to escape unhurt and returned safely to Delhi. “Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. Forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected,” he said.

Amit Shah underlined that the government will re-assess the security threat to Asaduddin Owaisi. He added that Z category security and a bulletproof vehicle will be provided to the AIMIM chief. The Home Minister pointed out that Owaisi had refused to accept security provided by the Central government.

While urging the Hyderabad MP to accept security protocol, Shah concluded, “Home Ministry took report from State Govt immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies,Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security,Delhi & Telangana Police’s efforts to provide him security didn’t succeed.”

The attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

On Thursday (February 3), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that four rounds of bullets were fired at his car. Images posted by him showed two holes on the two doors of his car, apparently created by the bullets fired at the car. He also said that the tyres of his vehicle were also punctured in the alleged attack.

Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) informed that an illegal 9 mm pistol, which was used in the crime, was recovered. Five teams were formed to probe the case. Two accused were nabbed by the cops. Superintendent of Police (Hapur), Deepak Bhuker, stated that the assailants attacked Asaduddin Owaisi because they were offended by his “anti-Hindu” statements.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

