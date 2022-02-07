Days after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was allegedly targeted in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh during an election campaign, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah spoke about the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

He informed, “Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered.”

Amit Shah stated that Asaduddin Owaisi had no pre-scheduled event in the Hapur district on the day of the firing incident. He added that no information was provided to the District control room by the Parliamentarian about his movement.

The Union Home Minister pointed out that Owaisi managed to escape unhurt and returned safely to Delhi. “Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. Forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected,” he said.

Amit Shah underlined that the government will re-assess the security threat to Asaduddin Owaisi. He added that Z category security and a bulletproof vehicle will be provided to the AIMIM chief. The Home Minister pointed out that Owaisi had refused to accept security provided by the Central government.

The threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. But, as per verbal info by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central govt: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/legNpUcVz0 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

While urging the Hyderabad MP to accept security protocol, Shah concluded, “Home Ministry took report from State Govt immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies,Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security,Delhi & Telangana Police’s efforts to provide him security didn’t succeed.”

The attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

On Thursday (February 3), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that four rounds of bullets were fired at his car. Images posted by him showed two holes on the two doors of his car, apparently created by the bullets fired at the car. He also said that the tyres of his vehicle were also punctured in the alleged attack.

Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) informed that an illegal 9 mm pistol, which was used in the crime, was recovered. Five teams were formed to probe the case. Two accused were nabbed by the cops. Superintendent of Police (Hapur), Deepak Bhuker, stated that the assailants attacked Asaduddin Owaisi because they were offended by his “anti-Hindu” statements.