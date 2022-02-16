Shreyasi Singh, the BJP MLA from Jamui, Bihar is set to play the next Women’s Trap Shooting World CUP. She is the Number 1 player in the category in India. Singh shared this information through her Twitter handle.

She wrote, “They say there’s a first time for everything, and this definitely will be the first time that an MLA from Bihar is also ranked India’s No.1 Trap women shooter and will be representing India at the upcoming World Cup !! Thank you everyone for your love and support ❤️”

Shreyasi Singh, an international-level shooter, has been selected for the Indian shooting squad for the next three World Cups. Shreyasi has achieved first with 343 points in the NRAI selection trials, which took place from February 12 to 15.

In December of last year, Shreyasi earned her second women’s trap title at the National Championship. Shreyashi won the fifth individual national title of her career and her second in women’s trap.

Who is Shreyasi Singh?

Shreyasi Singh is an Indian politician and shooter. She is a Bharat Janata Party MLA from Bihar’s Jamui seat and specializes in the women’s double trap. She earned a gold medal in women’s double trap shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and a silver medal in shooting at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020.

She won the Jamui Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election in 2020, beating RJD candidate Vijay Prakash by over 41000 votes.

Shreyasi studied Arts at Hansraj College in Delhi and an MBA from the Manav Rachna International University of Faridabad. Shreyasi comes from the Gidhaur town in the Jamui district. Digvijay Singh, her father, was also a former union minister. Kumar Serender Singh, Shreyasi’s grandfather, and his father, Digvijay Singh, were both presidents of the National Rifle Association of India.