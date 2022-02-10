Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha in a Twitter Space was found discussing and admitting how he has been in discussion with Muslim organisations in Delhi over the burqa/hijab controversy in Karnataka. A recording of the Twitter Space was shared by Twitter user TheAngryLord.

This is Asif Iqbal, a student leader in Jamia Milia & a member of Students Islamic Org. He's admitting of mobilizing Muslims for another Shaheen Bagh type, or worse, protest in Delhi on #HijabBan.@DelhiPolice @HMOIndia you've another headache coming your way.#Hijab pic.twitter.com/Q5CPv0OyEh — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) February 9, 2022

The Space titled ‘Karnataka Hijab Row: Will High Court Provide Justice?’ hosted by Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), student’s wing of Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, an offshoot of Jamaat-e-Islami. SIO has also been advising the Muslim students in the ongoing Hijab controversy, as per the admission of Muslim students, along with Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and its students wing Campus Front of India (CFI).

Tanha was one of the Speakers on the Space where he could be heard saying, “We should not limit this issue (burqa row) to just Karnataka and spread it across to India. Centre of agitation, especially Delhi… Since today morning when the video went viral, which was very disturbing, I have been speaking to various Muslim organisations and social activists on what we can do about it in Delhi on this issue. I am getting positive feedback that we should do something.”

He further said that those organisations agreed to do something about it. “We will raise our voice in solidarity and hit the streets. Okay, so Allahu Akbar trended all day today on Twitter but even today you can go anywhere… I met a lot of students in Okhla where Muslims students and residents who live here in Okhla were not aware of what was happening in Karnataka on the hijab issue. At least we need to take this issue to every home. It is a matter of our right, our identity. We said the same thing in CAA and triple talaq that this is an attack on Muslim women, Muslim identity and on Sharia. Similarly, this is an issue of hijab. Today in Karnataka, tomorrow can be elsewhere,” he added.

The Delhi riots accused further added that SIO cadres are on the ground and working on the same in Karnataka. “Our JIO are regularly hitting the streets and even asking our sisters in other cities like Mumbai where they have protested. As a Muslim organisation we are taking this issue seriously,” he said.

He's a Radical Islamist, openly welcoming Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, still living openly in Okhla



Aur kitni azaadi chahiye? pic.twitter.com/9J5OPBtxVS — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) February 9, 2022

In other Space where discussion was going on about “Are Indian Muslims free?” he could be heard saying, “I want to give you good news that Ashraf Ghani has resigned. Thanks to Allah and slowly the Taliban is working towards establishing Islamic Emirates.” To this, others in the room chanted ‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise to the God). Tanha had further said that we (Indian Muslims) should learn from them (Taliban) on how one must fight to get the freedom. This Space was likely hosted on 15th August 2021, India’s Independence Day when the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Asif Iqbal Tanha’s role in February 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Asif, a Jamia Millia Islamia student and member of the Student Islamic Organization (SIO) since 2014, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in May 2020 for purportedly being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the February riots in northeast Delhi. Asif Iqbal had admitted to orchestrating riots and a march of 2500-3000 people from Gate no 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia on December 12. He revealed that Sharjeel Imam gave a provocative speech to encourage ‘protestors’ to execute a ‘chakka jam’ on December 13.

Asif had confessed to organising a ‘Gandhi Peace March’ on December 15 from the Jamia metro station to the Parliament via Zakir Nagar and Batla House. It was named ‘Gandhi Peace March’ so that others are lured into joining it, he had said. Asif Iqbal also confessed to provoking people to break through the police barricades since the cops lacked the ‘guts’ to stop them.

He also admitted that he delivered provocative speeches at several places in the country, including Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ujjain, Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Sabzibagh, Araria, Samastipur, Ahmedabad to mobilise common Muslims to protest against the Indian government and not to shy away from engaging in violence if such a need arose.