On Friday, the Anti Corruption Branch of CBI arrested Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Geeta Rawat on the charges of corruption. According to the reports, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor had demanded Rs 20,000 under the table from a person for extending him the favour to lay the roof of his building.

CBI arrests East Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Geeta Rawat and a ‘private person’ for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for extending him favour to lay roof of his building in an unhindered manner, the agency says pic.twitter.com/xw0ZULW59G — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

After the AAP leader demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for approving the construction of a roof by a person, that person had approached the CBI with a complaint. After this, the CBI had laid a trap to bust this scam.

According to the reports, the bribe was mediated to Rawat through a small scale businessman named Sanaullah who sells groundnuts. Sanaullah puts up his groundnut stall in front of the office of Councillor, and those who need to bribe Geeta Rawat were asked to deposit the money with him. As part of the trap, disguised officers gave some money to Sanahullah and asked him to do the ‘favor’. As he moved to Rawat’s office to ‘deliver the parcel’, the CBI officers nabbed him and after that arrested the AAP leader.

CBI had marked the notes given to Sanaullah with colour, and when they searched the office of Geeta Rawat, they recovered the same notes, thus catching her literally red-handed. Both the accused are being questioned by CBI at present.

BJP National Spokesperson slammed the Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party and confirmed that Rawat had been arrested from Delhi for taking bribe. “Will Kejriwal stop playing victim card and answer this SWEET CORRUPTION?”, he tweeted.

East Delhi Corporation @AamAadmiParty

Councilor Geeta Rawat (Vinod Nagar Ward) from Dy CM Manish Sisodia Vidhan Sabha Has been Arrested red handed taking bribe



Here is the need report to confirm it



Will Kejriwal stop playing victim card & answer is this is SWEET CORRUPTION? pic.twitter.com/bVwhBbl2ZM — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 18, 2022

BJP Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also criticized the AAP govt over the episode and cornered CM Kejriwal for accusing BJP Delhi of corruption earlier. “The Aam Aadmi Party used to accuse the BJP councillors of corruption every day. But today AAP is exposed”, he said asking answers from CM Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodiya.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has several times in the past accused BJP of indulging in corruption. In the year 2021, he had blamed BJP for the poor financial condition of the municipal corporations in Delhi. “The AAP has been actively campaigning against the corruption by the BJP. The MCDs are in a shambles because of their corruption”, he had said. Recently, ahead of the assembly polls, the AAP also termed BJP and other political parties as corrupt and slammed them for allegedly targeting Arvind Kejriwal.

Geeta Rawat reportedly is said to be a close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodiya. The development has warmed up the political atmosphere in Delhi Municipal Corporation which is slated to go on polls in the next two months. The CBI investigations in the case are underway with two arrests so far.