Hindi news outlet Dainik Bhaskar stooped to a new low on Saturday after they compared former Congress leader Aditi Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, to a prostitute.

On Saturday, the Dainik Bhaskar group took to Twitter to put out an infographic ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections. Dainik Bhaskar tweeted a crass poster in which BJP leader Aditi Singh was depicted as “Gangubhai Kathiawadi” – a fictional character of the upcoming Bollywood movie.

Gangubhai Kathiawadi is an upcoming movie that is based on the character of Gangubai Kothewali – a sex worker and madam of a brothel n the Kamathipura area of Mumbai.

Dainik Bhaskar put out a photoshopped image of the movie poster, in which they morphed the face of the lead actress of the film – Alia Bhat, to fix Aditi Singh’s image.

Dainik Bhaskar’s crass tweet was posted along with an interview of senior Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma. In the interview, Sharma had claimed that Aditi Singh would return to another party if the BJP fails to form the government. The Congress leader claimed that political ideology did not matter to Aditi Singh as she treated politics as business.

The original movie poster

Aditi Singh, a former Member of the Legislative assembly from Raebareli, had recently tendered resignation from her post as an MLA and as a member of the Indian National Congress and joined the BJP. The 34-year-old BJP leader, as a then Congress MLA, was famous for her criticism of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party leadership and had often praised the BJP over policy issues.

Netizens slam Dainik Bhaskar for vile tweet

The vile sexist tweet put out by Dainik Bhaskar has created a massive outrage on social media platforms. Netizens slammed the news outlet for outraging the modesty of a woman by comparing her to a prostitute. Several social media users took to Twitter to hit out at Dainik Bhaskar for targeting a female politician.

Levina, a social media user, slammed Dainik Bhaskar, saying how low one can stoop after the media group compared Aditi Singh to Gangubhai, a movie based on a prost*tute-turned-politician.

How low can you stoop?👎



Have they compared an MLA, Aditi Singh, to Gangubai, a movie based on prostit*te turned politician?



This should to be taken seriously. https://t.co/Bg6hTeSe66 — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) February 12, 2022

Dr Richa Rajpoot also voiced her anger against the vile tweets of Dainik Bhaskar, saying that the media group should be ashamed of themself.

Shame on you dainik bhashkar … aapki ladkio ke liye ye soch hai …. — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (@doctorrichabjp) February 12, 2022

Social media user LadyDawn asked whether it was morally right for a newspaper to tweet in that manner.

Is it morally right for a newspaper to tweet like this?@BefittingFacts @MrSinha_ @FabulasGuy — LadyDawn (@MisterLazybones) February 12, 2022

Another social media user Vaibhav Sanhaar tagged National Commission for Women and called the tweet by Dainik Bhaskar disgusting.

Following the outrage, the Dainik Bhaskar has now deleted the tweet. However, they are yet to issue an apology.