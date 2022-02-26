On Wednesday, a 21-year-old Dalit girl in the Bagaridih area of Domchanch, Jharkhand was raped and was thrown into the nearby well in an attempt to wipe off the evidence. The accused, identified as Mussafar Ansari, was accompanied by two of his friends who also tried to physically attack the girl after Ansari assaulted her.

The Police has registered the case against all three accused and arrested Ansari for sexually abusing a girl. While the investigation is underway, the Police said to OpIndia that they are searching for the other two persons who also made several attempts to rape the girl.

According to the reports, the three accused abducted the girl who had left her house for visiting the washroom at around 10 PM on Wednesday. One of them, Mussafar Ansari pushed her behind the well and raped her while the other two made attempts to exploit her after Ansari. While Ansari was raping the girl, they had kept her mouth forcefully shut so that she can’t scream for help.

The girl was then thrown into the well and was taken out by the nearby local people who gathered around after she screamed for help from inside the well. The family of the girl had till then began searching for her as she had not returned for a long time.

The girl informed her mother and her aunt about the incident and later lodged a complaint at the Domchanch Police Station the next day. “The girl said that she doesn’t know the other two people who accompanied Ansari. We have arrested Ansari after the girl identified him from her village”, the Police personnel said who refused to name himself.

The Police also informed to OpIndia that the girl had been sent for medical examination after the incident. “We also collected her dress that she was wearing on that day. We have sent it for investigation. The girl has however returned from the hospital and is now safe at home. We are awaiting the reports”, he added.

Reports mention that the girl is a grade 9 student at the school but her age according to the Aadhaar card is 21. Dinesh Ravidas, District President of Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch has meanwhile condemned the incident and demanded justice for the girl.

The Police has so far arrested Mussafar Ansari and is searching for the other two of his friends involved in the crime. The investigations are underway.