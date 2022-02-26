Saturday, February 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Dalit girl raped and thrown into a well, accused Mussafar Ansari arrested while...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Dalit girl raped and thrown into a well, accused Mussafar Ansari arrested while two others absconding

21-year-old Dalit girl raped and thrown into a well by Mussafar Ansari and two others in Bagaridih area of Domchanch, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff
Mussafar Ansari arrested for sexually abusing a Dalit girl
Image Source- The Kashmir Reader
6

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old Dalit girl in the Bagaridih area of Domchanch, Jharkhand was raped and was thrown into the nearby well in an attempt to wipe off the evidence. The accused, identified as Mussafar Ansari, was accompanied by two of his friends who also tried to physically attack the girl after Ansari assaulted her.

The Police has registered the case against all three accused and arrested Ansari for sexually abusing a girl. While the investigation is underway, the Police said to OpIndia that they are searching for the other two persons who also made several attempts to rape the girl.

According to the reports, the three accused abducted the girl who had left her house for visiting the washroom at around 10 PM on Wednesday. One of them, Mussafar Ansari pushed her behind the well and raped her while the other two made attempts to exploit her after Ansari. While Ansari was raping the girl, they had kept her mouth forcefully shut so that she can’t scream for help.

The girl was then thrown into the well and was taken out by the nearby local people who gathered around after she screamed for help from inside the well. The family of the girl had till then began searching for her as she had not returned for a long time.

The girl informed her mother and her aunt about the incident and later lodged a complaint at the Domchanch Police Station the next day. “The girl said that she doesn’t know the other two people who accompanied Ansari. We have arrested Ansari after the girl identified him from her village”, the Police personnel said who refused to name himself.

The Police also informed to OpIndia that the girl had been sent for medical examination after the incident. “We also collected her dress that she was wearing on that day. We have sent it for investigation. The girl has however returned from the hospital and is now safe at home. We are awaiting the reports”, he added.

Reports mention that the girl is a grade 9 student at the school but her age according to the Aadhaar card is 21. Dinesh Ravidas, District President of Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch has meanwhile condemned the incident and demanded justice for the girl.

The Police has so far arrested Mussafar Ansari and is searching for the other two of his friends involved in the crime. The investigations are underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jharkhand: Dalit girl raped and thrown into a well, accused Mussafar Ansari arrested while two others absconding

OpIndia Staff -

Ujjain: Molestation accused Mohammad Zaid rapes the daughter of a priest in revenge after being released from jail

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at voters of Amethi, blames them for the humiliating incompetence of her brother: Here’s what she said

OpIndia Staff -

Does the “Ghost of Kyiv” really exist? Purported videos of Ukrainian ace pilot, who dowed 6 Russian jets goes viral, fact-checks emerge too

OpIndia Staff -

Justice SS Shinde recuses from Bhima Koregaon cases, LRO had appealed to CJI quoting Shinde’s praise for terror accused Stan Swamy

OpIndia Staff -

‘Can’t be a lie, Kejriwal can do anything for power’: Munawwar Rana speaks up on Kumar Vishwas’ claims of Kejriwal extending support to Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC issues notice in plea filed by mother alleging indoctrination, forced conversion of her minor child by Christian missionary NGOs: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Andhra Pradesh: Head constable Shaik Athavullah arrested in police station attack, orchestrated by SDPI, after Hindus objected to construction of illegal mosque

OpIndia Staff -

Indian government initiates evacuation from war-torn Ukraine through Romania, 470 students brought back home so far: Details

OpIndia Staff -

St. Stephen’s College’s Gender studies Cell releases abusive statement, opposes invite to SC lawyer J Sai Deepak by leadership cell

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,578FollowersFollow
25,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com