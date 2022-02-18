Friday, February 18, 2022
Updated:

ED intensifies crackdown on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and aides, to take his brother into custody in a money laundering case

On February 16, the special court in Mumbai had issued a production warrant against Kaskar in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

OpIndia Staff
ED to take Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar’s custody (source: Outlook India)
3

In a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will take custody of Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, on February 18, Friday. Kaskar, who is now imprisoned in Thane in an extortion case, will be brought before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today.

Kaskar was made an accused in the money laundering case registered by the ED against Pakistan-based fugitive Dawood Ibrahim after his name had emerged during the interrogation of Salim Qureshi, a close aide of Chhota Shakeel, the dreaded underworld gangster and a high-ranking leader of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company.

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar is already lodged in a jail in Thane after he was arrested on September 9, 2017, for forcibly extorting one flat and ₹90 lakh as protection money from builder Suresh Jain.

On February 16, the special court in Mumbai had issued a production warrant against Kaskar in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Moreover, the court directed the Taloja Central Jail authorities to produce Kaskar before it after ED’s counsel Hiten Venegavkar requested the court to do so.

ED raids properties linked with Dawood Ibrahim

A day prior to this, on February 15, the ED had conducted raids in South Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Close to 9 places in Mumbai and 1 in Thane have been raided by the ED including the residences of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar and brother Iqbal Kaskar.

Recently, The ED has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan-based fugitive Dawood Ibrahim based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Among the premises raided by the ED, some are in the Nagpada area which was once the stronghold of Dawood. The ED is also reportedly investigating the Hawala angle, through which Dawood diverted his illegal money for spreading terrorism, promoting anti-national activities and creating a rift between religious groups in India.

A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has already been registered against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

