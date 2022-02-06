Maharashtra BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya has filed an FIR against eight Pune Shiv Sena politicians after being attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Pune Municipal Corporation yesterday. The Shivaji Nagar Police station in Pune has registered an FIR against eight Shiv Sena leaders including city President Sanjay More and seven others.

Former MP & BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked by Sonia Sena goons in broad daylight,





On February 05, Kirit Somaiya was attacked in the PMC office while he was in Pune to lodge an official complaint against Sanjay Raut’s aide Sujit Patkar in the case of Lifeline Hospital Management Services Scam worth Rs 100 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic. After being discharged from the Sancheti Hospital today, Somaiya claimed that the accused Shiv Sena all leaders will be arrested soon.

According to the FIR, Shiv Sena leaders including More, leader Chandan Salunke including Kiran Sali, Suraj Lokhande, Akash Shinde, Rupesh Pawar, Rajendra Shinde and Sunny Gavte have been named for the assault on the BJP leader. The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504, 37(1) and 135.

8 Shivsena Leaders including Pune President Sanjay More to be arrested by Police for Assaulting Me. .





The BJP leader was in the city to expose Sujit Patkar’s links with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who is a business associate in a wine business run by his daughters. Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Sujeet Patkar’s fraud Company Lifeline Hospital Management Services got Rs. 100 Crore to open Covid Centres in Mumbai at Dahisar, Worli NSCI, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Mulund.