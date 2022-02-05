On Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that he was attacked by the goons backed by Shiv Sena in Pune Municipal Corporation. Somaiya was in Pune to lodge an official complaint against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s close aide and partner Sujit Patkar in case of Lifeline Hospital Management Services scam worth Rs 100 crores during the COVID19 pandemic.

I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika@BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 5, 2022

“I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika”, he tweeted as he said that complaint against Patkar must be registered. The BJP leader stated that Sujit Patkar had obtained the contract of management of Jumbo Covid Center at Shivaji Nagar, Pune on the basis of fraudulent documents. He also said that the Lifeline Hospital Management Services headed by Sujit Patkar did not provide the required facilities to the Centre resulting in massive death of COVID patients.

दुपारी 4 वाजता मी शिवाजी नगर पुणे जंबो कोविड सेंटर घोटाळ्यासाठी संजय राऊत पार्टनर सुजित पाटकर लाइफलाइन हॉस्पिटल मॅनेजमेंट सर्व्हिसेस विरुद्ध शिवाजी नगर पोलिस स्टेशनमध्ये तक्रार करणार



खोटे डॉक्युमेंट्स देवून कॉन्ट्रॅक्ट मिळविला.कोविड रुग्णांचा मृत्यू झाला



गुन्हा दाखल झाला पाहिजे — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 5, 2022

This is a day after BJP leader Kirit Somiya released a statement revealing the chaos and corruption in the allotment of COVID centre contracts to entities on paper in Pune and Mumbai. He affirmed that Sujit Patkar’s Lifeline Hospital Management Services was not in existence when it was given the contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The Lifeline Hospital Management Services had started providing medical staff and actually running the COVID care centres at Dahisar, NSCI Waroli, Mulund and Racecourse Mahalakshmi one year before the contract was entered into. “MCGM did not receive any document, proper application, experience certificate, nothing but blindly allotted the contract to Lifeline Hospital Management Services”, the statement read.

#SanjayRaut Partner got ₹100 Crore Jumbo COVID Centre Scam.



Sujeet Patkar’s Fraud Paper Company

Lifeline Hospital Management Services



got Dahisar, Worli NSCI, Mahaly Racecourse, Mulund COVID Centres Contracts



I request National Disaster Management Authority to investigate pic.twitter.com/8VMcc71BqT — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 5, 2022

Somaiya highlighted Sujit Patkar’s relation and partnership with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and said that the actual contract between the MCGM and Lifeline Hospital Management Services was never signed. “The company did not have any staff, experience, financial capacity and that resulted in a chaos”, he added.

He also mentioned that the partnership agreement submitted after one year of starting the service to COVID centre in Mumbai and that submitted to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMRDA) was totally different. At Pune’s Jumbo COVID Centre, 3 patients died within the first 7 days due to the casual attitude of the Lifeline Hospital Management Services.

The firm which was never registered under the state Partnership Act was then blacklisted and terminated by PMRDA. According to Somaiya, the four contracts by Mumbai Municipal Corporation were granted to Lifeline Hospital Management Services after Pune’s blacklisting episode.

The matter came to light when ED recently raided Sujit Patkar’s properties in connection with the land scam worth Rs 1034 crores. The document by ED reflected that Patkar had signed the agreement with MCGM one year after actually getting the contract and receiving Rs 32 crores in his account.

Sujit Patkar is also a business associate of the daughters of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Purvashi and Vidhita, in their wine company Magpie DFS Pvt. Ltd since the last 16 years. ED suspects that a part of the proceeds from the Rs 1034 crore land scam may have been invested in Magpie DFS.