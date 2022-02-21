FIR against Sonu Sood for violation of poll code after being restricted by EC from visiting polling booths in Punjab’s Moga: Details

Hours after being barred by the Election Commission from entering a polling booth in Punjab’s Moga, The Punjab Police has registered a case against actor Sonu Sood for violation of the moral code of conduct during elections. On February 20, Sood was seen roaming in his hometown of Moga from where his sister was contesting the assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

On the accusation of influencing the voters while the assembly elections in Punjab were on, an FIR was registered against Sonu Sood on late Sunday night. The Police sought EC’s consultation on whether the moral code of conduct was broken by Sood or not. Today, The Punjab Police has registered a case against him under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which encloses disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Election commission impounds actor Sonu sood’s car to stop him from going to various booths in Moga, his sister is congress Candidate from Moga. pic.twitter.com/o1OaiyVfqG — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@JournoAshutosh) February 20, 2022

On Sunday, Sonu Sood, alleging that money was being distributed at certain polling booths, stepped outside his house to check whether the same was happening to ‘ensure fair elections’. Sonu Sood, not being a registered voter in Moga violated the election rules as him entering the election booths could be suspected under campaigning for his sister Malvika Sood Sachar while the polls were on. Reportedly, his luxury SUV, a Ford Endeavour, was confiscated by the city police, while he was ordered to stay home by the EC officials.

The action against Sood was taken after SAD leaders complained that Sood was trying to influence voters at Landeke village near Moga. Moga Police station SHO Inspector Daljit Singh has informed that the case against Sonu Sood was registered for his violation of the code of conduct as noticed by the election officials.