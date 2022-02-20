The election commission on Sunday 20th February 2022 restricted actor Sonu Sood from entering a polling booth in Moga of Punjab from where the actor’s sister is contesting the assembly elections on a Congress ticket. The actor has been accused of influencing the voters. The election commission has also seized his car after a complaint was filed by Shiromani Akali Dal. This action was taken in order to restrict him from entering various polling booths. EC officers have instructed him to stay at his place.

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is contesting the assembly polls from the Moga constituency on a Congress ticket. It is alleged that Sonu Sood was visiting various polling booths in the constituency to campaign for his sister, which is illegal as campaigning on the day of voting and campaigning at polling booths is not allowed as per election rules. Moreover, as Sonu Sood is not a voter in the Moga constituency, he can’t go to any of the polling booths. Therefore, EC officials have ordered him to stay at home and not come out, saying that action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house in Moga.

Moga district PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said while informing the news agency ANI, “Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house.”

SDM-cum-returning officer Satwant Singh ordered Sonu Sood to remain in his house, and ordered video surveillance of the house to ensure compliance with the order. “I have directed Sonu Sood to remain in his house because is not allowed to move in the area as he doesn’t have vote in Moga constituency. However, he violated the direction. Therefore, I have directed video surveillance of his house,” the officer said. Accordingly, a flying squad team has been deputed outside Sood’s house.

After impounding Sonu Sood’s luxury SUV, a Ford Endeavour, it was taken to the city police station. SHO Davinder Singh said, “the SUV has been impounded on the basis of suspicious activity. We have received a complaint that the SUV was taking rounds near the polling booth at Landheke village. We have impounded it. Further action is underway.”

Meanwhile, the actor has tweeted and alleged other candidates of buying the votes. He has written in his recent tweet, “Other Candidates in Moga Constituency are buying votes. Election Commission should take immediate action regarding the same.”

Reportedly, explaining his visit to the booth Sonu Sood had also said, “We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money is being distributed at some booths. So it’s our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That is why we had gone out. Now, we are at home. There should be fair polls.”

It is notable that Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is contesting the assembly elections from the Moga constituency of Punjab on a Congress ticket. She has expressed her confidence in winning the elections. She has said, “I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it’s an icing on the cake for me.”

she added, “I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don’t think any other candidate has done so much social work.” She had joined the Congress party on 10th January 2022 in Moga.