Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGangubai Kathiawadi in legal trouble ahead of release, Congress MLA Amin Patel files PIL...
EntertainmentLawNews Reports
Updated:

Gangubai Kathiawadi in legal trouble ahead of release, Congress MLA Amin Patel files PIL in Bombay High Court

On Tuesday, Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Mumbai Amin Patel filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court against the release of the film.

OpIndia Staff
Amin Patel PIL
Congress MLA Amin Patel has submitted a PIL in the Bombay High Court against Gangubai Kathiawadi
3

Ahead of its cinematic release on February 25, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will have to face a legal battle in the Bombay High Court. Legal troubles have loomed over the Alia-Bhatt starter after Congress MLA Amin Patel and some residents of Kamathipura have filed separate pleas in the Bombay High Court citing discontent over the portrayal of some portions in the film.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Mumbai Amin Patel filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court against the release of the film. Patel’s plea is likely to be heard by a single member bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta today. On February 17, the MLA also met Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, the Minister for Cultural Affairs in Maharashtra to submit a memorandum regarding serious objections with respect to the trailer of the film. Amin Patel argued that the film maligns the image of the Kamathipura locality and the Kathiawadi community residing in Mumbai.

A similar plea was also moved in by some residents of Kamathipura in the Bombay High Court to seek change in the use of the name “Kamathipura” used in the film. The Bench led by Justice GS Patel will be hearing the plea tomorrow, February 23. Earlier, Gangubai’s adopted family alleged that the film tarnishes Gangubai as a ‘prostitute’ while asserting that she always fought for the rights of prostitutes in her life. Notices were sent to the makers of the film and charges of defamation have also been levied against them. 

Alia Bhatt starter ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release in the cinemas on February 25. The film is an adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ which records the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a matriarch of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,138FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com