Serious inconsistencies have been found in the Asaduddin Owaisi attack incidence as described in the different versions of the story mentioned in two different FIRs. Shots were fired at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in UP on February 3 when he was returning from Meerut after campaigning for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Two accused were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. Two FIRs were registered, one by Yamin who accompanied Owaisi, and the other one by the police themselves. The differences in the stories narrated by the complainant and the police are serious and may lead the case in an unknown direction. Meanwhile, Owaisi was offered Z security by the central government which he denied.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the differences appeared when the later version came to the picture that is when the police FIR was registered. At the very beginning, this incident was reported by Asaduddin Owaisi himself from his Twitter account wherein he claimed that his car was attacked, four rounds were fired near a toll plaza. He had also informed that he changed the car as the tire was punctured.

The CCTV footages from the toll plaza were obtained wherein it is seen that accused Shubham fired the first round. Sachin fired after him. In the footage obtained from both the cameras on the spot, it is clearly seen that the attackers were in front of the toll booth while Owaisi’s car was still behind the toll booth. At first, Shubham wearing a red hoodie is seen firing. Shubham was hit by a white car. This car is not that of Owaisi. After this, Sachin fires a few rounds on some other car that followed. Now, this car can be that of Owaisi. After firing, both of them ran away.

According to Owaisi, there were rounds fired before approaching the barrier. Listening to the noise he asked Yamin about what has happened. Yamin answered that they were being attacked. Owaisi said that a man wearing a red hoodie was firing at the car. Yamin hit the next car and speeded up their vehicle. After this, according to Owaisi, a man wearing a white hoodie fired a Fortuner car which followed Owaisi’s car.

Owaisi tweeted about the attack on 3rd February 2022 at 9 PM. He later shared a photo of the pistol allegedly found at the toll plaza. The pistol did not have ‘Kalava’ that is a sacred Hindu thread on it. The details of the incident shared by Owaisi are recorded in the FIR registered by Yamin on the same day at 9:35 PM.

The police FIR however tells a different version of the story. It was registered 12 hours later by police officer Abhinandan Pundir. In this FIR, it is said that Sachin was arrested at 11 PM and a pistol was also found with him. That pistol had Kalava tied on it. At 4 AM, Shubham was also arrested. A pistol was recovered from him too. Shubham was hiding his pistol in his sugarcane farm. Now the question arises, which pistol did Owaisi find at the toll plaza.

Also, the FIR says that both of them fired together. It also mentions that Owaisi had seen Sachin while firing and so he bent down which is why Sachin fired below. Interestingly, Sachin had also said that Owaisi bent down while Owaisi keeps claiming that he never bends before anyone except Allah.

Owaisi had also said that he knew of the attack after listening to the fire noise and after Yamin informed him. But the second FIR says that Owaisi had seen Sachin while firing.

According to the police FIR, Sachin operated his Facebook page as ‘Sachin Hindu’ and was willing to kill Owaisi due to his anti-Hindu speeches. To execute this, he was in contact with Arif of AIMIM who is contesting from Dhaulana. But in reality, both of them are good friends.

FIR lodged by Yamin mentions witnesses on the spot. But the police FIR does not name witnesses present on the spot. The police have cited the reason that no one was there as it was cold at that time.

As per the police FIR, the planning of this attack was going on since 22nd January. Sachin had also visited the campaign sites on the day of the attack but did not get a chance to attack. So he did it on the toll plaza. But there are three more patches between the toll plaza and the campaign program site where every vehicle has to slow down; in fact slower than the speed of the vehicle usually on any toll plaza. These places also did not have any CCTV. Then why did the attacker choose the toll plaza with CCTV surveillance?

The number of bullets fired does not match with the evidence and the information in the FIR. Shubham fired one round. He had 10 bullets out of which 9 are recovered. Sachin had 12 bullets. 7 were recovered, which means he fired five rounds. Owaisi’s vehicle has 2 dents. Where are the other three bullets? Even the police do not have an answer for this.