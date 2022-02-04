A day after bullets were fired at the car of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, the police have detained the second suspect. The first suspect was nabbed yesterday itself, while the second one had managed to flee, who was caught today. Though the inquiry is ongoing, Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker, stated that the assaulters attacked Asaduddin Owaisi because they were offended by Owaisi’s “anti-Hindu” statements.

Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) informed that the arms used in the crime have been recovered, and the accused will be produced before the court. According to the police officer, an illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered which was used in the crime. Five teams have been formed for the investigation.

After the attack, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been provided with Z category security cover by the government. This he will get a security detail of 22 personnel, including four to six NSG commandos and the rest from the police or CAPF personnel. Earlier today, Owaisi had said that he has never sought security cover and he never would, because it is the responsibility of the govt to protect his life.

Owaisi and his brother’s statements have hurt our faith, said one of the accused detained

The police officials confirmed that the two accused were present at Owaisi’s meeting in Meerut. The police added that both of the accused have been pursuing Owaisi for some days and have attended his meetings. The incident was not a spur-of-the-moment occurrence but meticulously planned.

One of the accused, Sachin, stated that he was enraged by Owaisi and his brother’s remarks. Both accused believe Owaisi and his brother are hurting their beliefs.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief has said that he will be addressing the Parliament about a security breach and attack on his convoy on Friday, February 4. Asaduddin Owaisi will reportedly meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked in Uttar Pradesh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that four rounds of bullets were fired on his car after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon when Owaisi was returning to Delhi in his car after a poll event in UP.

Images posted by Owaisi showed two holes on the two doors of his car apparently created by the bullets fired at the car. He also said that the tyres of his vehicle were also punctured in the attack. Reportedly, a total of four bullets were fired aiming at the bottom of the car. Nobody was injured in the incident.