Self-claimed activist and actor Chetan Kumar (also known as ‘Chetan Ahimsa’) has been arrested after questioning the credibility of Justice Krishna Dixit of Karnataka High Court who is heading the bench hearing the Karnataka Hijab row. This came after the USA based actor questioned Justice Krishna Dixit over his statements in a previous rape case.

Chetan Kumar on February 16 had tweeted quoting his earlier tweet saying, “This is a tweet I wrote nearly two years ago regarding a Karnataka High Court decision Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now, this same judge (Justice Dixit) is determining whether hijabs are acceptable or not in govt schools. Does he have the clarity required?”

Here, Chetan was seen pointing out that Justice Krishna Dixit had granted pre-arrest bail to a rape accused who was also charged with cheating and criminal intimidation while also making objectionable comments against rape victims. In June 2020, Justice Dixit had made controversial remarks against rape victims when he said, ” (It is) ‘unbecoming of an Indian woman’ to sleep after she has been ‘ravished’ and ‘after the perpetration of the act’.

Questioning Justice Krishna Dixit’s ‘clarity’ to solve the Hijab Issue after pointing out his previous judgements from the case in 2020, Chetan Kumar has attracted certain sections of the IPC because of his tweet. The DC of Police of Central Division said, “Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC,” Based on Chetan’s tweet, an FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station, Bengaluru. Section 505(2) of the IPC deals with action against statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes whereas section 504 of the IPC provides for punishment to intentional provocation and insults to any person to disrupt public peace.

Earlier Demand against the cancelling Residence Permit of Chetan Kumar

In June 2021, the Kannada actor was booked for making hate speech against Brahmins. A complaint was filed against the actor by Bengaluru police on the charges of hurting the Hindu sentiments and creating differences among religions and castes. Hindu activist Girish Bharadwaj wrote to FRRO (Foreigners’ regional registration office) Bengaluru to demand the cancellation of Chetan’s residence permit in India.

Wrote a letter to FRRO-Bengaluru to cancel Residential Permit of Chetan Ahimsa and take action against him as per Foreigners Act.

Chetan Kumar, who has acted in a few Kannada movies, is a citizen of the USA and is residing in Bengaluru on a temporary resident permit. The actor is infamous for putting out his frustrations on social media while often engaging in Hinduphobic, derogatory and disparaging remarks against concerned citizens.