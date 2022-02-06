Sunday, February 6, 2022
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday, February 6, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died of Covid-19 related complications at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92 years old.

As per reports, she was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar was suffering from pneumonia. She showed slight improvement in her health, but was again shifted on ventilator and ICU as her condition deteriorated. She breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Lata Mangeshkar’s musical gems need no introduction. She has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar’s last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

 

