The Income Tax department on Friday raided the premises of Shiv Sena Corporator and Standing Committee Chairman of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Yashwant Jadhav. The IT officers reached the premises of Jadhav at around 7:30 in the morning and began searching for evidence of his involvement in the money laundering case of Rs 100 crores and more.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Income Tax department searches premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of BMC, Yashwant Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/cWgAoatNTy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

According to the reports, this is days after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya exposed Jadhav and said that he has created bogus companies to loot public money during the COVID times and probably before that. Kirit Somaiya had requested the ED, Income Tax and the Election Commission to probe into the Jadhav’s 100 crore scam.

In December 2021, the BJP leader had registered complaints to the Election Department, Tax Department and the ED against MLA Yamini Jadhav, Yashwant Jadhav and their sons Yatin and Nikhil for creating bogus companies like Pradhan dealers, Skylink commercials, super soft suppliers, etc and using them to divert the public money. “BMC’s contractor’s money and Yashwantrao’s scam will be exposed soon”, he had said.

The 100 crore COVID scam was already exposed by the BJP leader on February 5 when he had pinned Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and his associate Sujit Patkar of corruption in the allotment of COVID centre contracts to entities on paper in Pune and Mumbai. He had revealed that the COVID care centre contracts were given by Thackeray led Maharashtra Govt to non-existent companies and an amount of Rs 32 crores has luxuriated in the process.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar confirmed the development and said that Yashwant Jadhav and Shiv Sena leaders had shared contracts worth Rs 100 crore for COVID care Centers in Mumbai. “It’s high time now Mumbaikars know about these frauds. The income tax department should have raided Jadhav and his properties long back. He is primarily involved in the COVID fraud case”, stated Atul Bhatkhalkar adding that BJP will dig out the frauds committed by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Reports mention that Jadhav created several fake or shell companies specifically to loot the public money. He swindled crores by diverting huge amounts through these fake companies. Somaiya in the series of tweets further added that Jadhav parked Rs 15 crores in one of his bogus companies named Pradhan Dealers through the Hawala operator Uday Shankar Mahavar. The money was then sent to UAE and routed to Jadhav’s family member’s accounts.

In another case of corruption by Jadhav, Somaiya had released an audio clip in which Jadhav was heard asking monetary favours from Suraj Pratap Singh Deora of Yash Corporations to withdraw from the contract of development works worth Rs 2.17 crores in Byculla. As Deora expressed their inability to cater to the needs of Jadhav, he had threatened Deora with continuing to work with BMC.

On Thursday, Somaiya also slammed the Thackeray Sarkar led government in Maharashtra for allegedly indulging in corruption and further released a list of 12 of its representatives for looting the public money. The list includes Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Sujeet Patker, Bhavna Gavali, Anand Adsul, Ajit Pawar, Hasan Mushriff, Pratap Sarnaik, Ravindra Waikar, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

As the IT raid continues at Jadhav’s premises in Mumbai, Somaiya has added two more names in the list which he termed as Thackeray Sarkar’s ‘Dirty Dozen’. He noted Yashwant and Yamini Jadhav and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to the list of alleged fraudsters.

The IT raid comes ahead of the BMC elections that are likely to happen in late March or early April this year. As a team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, the ED officials are also said to have reached the premises and are investigating into the case. Jadhav’s wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.