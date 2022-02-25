Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Income Tax dept searches premises of Shiv Sena Corporator Yashwant Jadhav, BJP exposes...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Income Tax dept searches premises of Shiv Sena Corporator Yashwant Jadhav, BJP exposes links of money laundering and corruption

OpIndia Staff
Shivsena leader Yasheant Jadhav raided by IT department
Image Source- Loksatta
3

The Income Tax department on Friday raided the premises of Shiv Sena Corporator and Standing Committee Chairman of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Yashwant Jadhav. The IT officers reached the premises of Jadhav at around 7:30 in the morning and began searching for evidence of his involvement in the money laundering case of Rs 100 crores and more.

According to the reports, this is days after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya exposed Jadhav and said that he has created bogus companies to loot public money during the COVID times and probably before that. Kirit Somaiya had requested the ED, Income Tax and the Election Commission to probe into the Jadhav’s 100 crore scam.

In December 2021, the BJP leader had registered complaints to the Election Department, Tax Department and the ED against MLA Yamini Jadhav, Yashwant Jadhav and their sons Yatin and Nikhil for creating bogus companies like Pradhan dealers, Skylink commercials, super soft suppliers, etc and using them to divert the public money. “BMC’s contractor’s money and Yashwantrao’s scam will be exposed soon”, he had said.

The 100 crore COVID scam was already exposed by the BJP leader on February 5 when he had pinned Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and his associate Sujit Patkar of corruption in the allotment of COVID centre contracts to entities on paper in Pune and Mumbai. He had revealed that the COVID care centre contracts were given by Thackeray led Maharashtra Govt to non-existent companies and an amount of Rs 32 crores has luxuriated in the process.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar confirmed the development and said that Yashwant Jadhav and Shiv Sena leaders had shared contracts worth Rs 100 crore for COVID care Centers in Mumbai. “It’s high time now Mumbaikars know about these frauds. The income tax department should have raided Jadhav and his properties long back. He is primarily involved in the COVID fraud case”, stated Atul Bhatkhalkar adding that BJP will dig out the frauds committed by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Reports mention that Jadhav created several fake or shell companies specifically to loot the public money. He swindled crores by diverting huge amounts through these fake companies. Somaiya in the series of tweets further added that Jadhav parked Rs 15 crores in one of his bogus companies named Pradhan Dealers through the Hawala operator Uday Shankar Mahavar. The money was then sent to UAE and routed to Jadhav’s family member’s accounts.

In another case of corruption by Jadhav, Somaiya had released an audio clip in which Jadhav was heard asking monetary favours from Suraj Pratap Singh Deora of Yash Corporations to withdraw from the contract of development works worth Rs 2.17 crores in Byculla. As Deora expressed their inability to cater to the needs of Jadhav, he had threatened Deora with continuing to work with BMC.

On Thursday, Somaiya also slammed the Thackeray Sarkar led government in Maharashtra for allegedly indulging in corruption and further released a list of 12 of its representatives for looting the public money. The list includes Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Sujeet Patker, Bhavna Gavali, Anand Adsul, Ajit Pawar, Hasan Mushriff, Pratap Sarnaik, Ravindra Waikar, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

As the IT raid continues at Jadhav’s premises in Mumbai, Somaiya has added two more names in the list which he termed as Thackeray Sarkar’s ‘Dirty Dozen’. He noted Yashwant and Yamini Jadhav and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to the list of alleged fraudsters.

The IT raid comes ahead of the BMC elections that are likely to happen in late March or early April this year. As a team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, the ED officials are also said to have reached the premises and are investigating into the case. Jadhav’s wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,457FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com