The National Investigation Agency has arrested an IPS officer, who had worked in the agency, for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan based Islamist terror groups. Reportedly, Himachal IPS officer and former NIA officer Arvind Digvijay Negi has been arrested after it was found that he was passing secret sensitive information to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The gallantry award-winning police officer was under investigation after a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that he was leaking secret information to Khurram Parvez, an overground operative of Lashkar. Khurram Parvez, who pretended to be human rights activist, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a former officer of the agency, in connection with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers network case. Earlier, NIA had arrested six accused persons in the case. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

The IPS officer was under investigation for espionage, extortion, and breach of the Official Secrets Act. NIA had also searched Negi’s residents during the investigation.

According to NIA, Negi had leaked confidential files in connection with its investigations on the “overground worker network” of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Before Negi, six persons have already been arrested in the case, which was registered by the agency in November 2021.

Recently Arvind Digvijay Negi had requested to be repatriated from the NIA on personal grounds, and he was posted as a Superintendent of Police in Shimla.

Arvind Digvijay Negi had investigated several terror-related cases while he was on deputation to the NIA. He was an SP rank officer in the NIA, and had probed various cases involving terror funding, ISIS recruitment, fake currency etc.