Monday, February 7, 2022
NSUI’s Nadeem Khan throws Congress flag on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, watch video

The incident happened when Gandhi rolled down the window to greet the party workers cheering from the roadside. Suddenly, a worker, identified as Nadeem Khan, threw a flag at him.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi
NSUI member Nadeem Khan threw Congress flag at Rahul Gandhi (SS from viral video)
67

On February 6, National Student Union of India (NSUI) member Nadeem Khan threw a Congress Party flag on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Punjab. Khan was detained by the police. At the time of the incident, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar was driving the car while Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi were sitting in the back seat. Gandhi was going to Ludhiana by road.

The incident happened when Gandhi rolled down the window to greet the party workers cheering from the roadside. Suddenly, a worker, identified as Nadeem Khan, threw a flag at him. Gandhi then rolled up the window. When the police questioned the worker, he alleged that he got swayed by emotions and threw the flag at Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to OpIndia, the officer-in-charge, Gurvinder Singh, of Dakha Police station, said the reports of attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are misleading. No such incident happened. He said, “I was on duty near the spot where the incident occurred. It was not an attack on the Congress leader, but NSUI workers tried to give their flag to Gandhi.”

Security breach in PM Modi’s convoy

There was an incident of a security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy when he was travelling to Hussainiwala, Punjab, to address a rally. His convoy had to stop for 20 minutes on a bridge because of the alleged farmers protesting at one end of the bridge. Later, his convoy turned back, and PM’s address was cancelled. Reports revealed Punjab Police was aware of the possible protestors blocking the road but did not take appropriate action to clear the path.

 

