In a major lapse, and seemingly deliberate act to endanger the Prime Minister’s security, the Punjab government has today allowed political protestors to block the Prime Minister’s convoy. As per reports, the PM’s convoy was blocked for over 20 minutes by protestors at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala.

Home Ministry statement on the issue, image via Shiv Aroor

In a statement, the Home Ministry has stated that the PM was scheduled to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial in Punjab’s Hussainiwala by helicopter. However due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter ride was cancelled and the PM chose to go by road, which would take more than 2 hours.

As per protocol, necessary confirmations were done with Punjab DGP and the PM’s convoy started after confirmation for security arrangements was provided by Punjab Police. However, at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the road was found to be blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister’s vehicle was stuck in the flyover for 15-20 minutes, as per the statement. Calling this a major lapse in the security of the PM, the Home Ministry stated that the PM’s travel plan was communicated well in advance to the state government. The state government is required to make necessary arrangements for security, logistics and also make a contingency plan ready in case of unexpected issues.

The statement also mentioned that the Punjab government also neglected to deploy additional security to secure any movement on the road. After the major security lapse, the PM’s security staff decided to head the convoy back to the Bathinda airport.

The Home Ministry has stated that they are taking cognisance of the major security lapse displayed by the Punjab government and is seeking a detailed report. The Punjab government has also been directed to fix responsibility for the major lapse and take strict action against persons responsible.

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Images of the PM’s blocked convoy have gone viral on social media.