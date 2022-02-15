On Monday, the Odisha Police arrested a 54-year old man for marrying 14 women from across India and duping them for money by producing fake identities and documents every single time. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Swain alias Bidhu Prakash Swain or Ramani Ranjan Swain, who apparently a homoeopathy doctor at Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The matter came to light when one of his 14 wives registered an official complaint against her husband to the Mahila Police Station after she learnt that her husband had produced a fake identity and had looted many women using the same trick.

Briefing the media persons about the case, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said the man has been arrested from a rented accommodation in #Bhubaneswar based on a complaint filed by a woman school teacher of #NewDelhi at Mahila Thana in July last year. https://t.co/DddFlEFaIW pic.twitter.com/fPws7mKo0n — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) February 14, 2022

According to the reports, the complainant is a school teacher in Delhi and has alleged that they got married at Arya Samaj Mandal in Delhi following which she was brought to Bhubaneswar by Swain. During the investigation, the Police and the special squad found that Ramesh had married 13 women already from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

He had cheated the women by showing them fake identities and residential documents, high profile letters and government documents every time on matrimonial websites. The police arrested him from a rented apartment in Kendrapara district on February 14.

Ramesh was finally arrested after the 7th wife, a schoolteacher from Delhi, decided to expose his deeds.

Had cheated banks too

Reports mention that Ramesh married for the first time in the year 1982 and then married 13 women between 2002 and 2020. “Ramesh is not a doctor or a govt officer but he used to put a government staff sticker on his vehicle to cheat people”, the Police said adding that he had earlier been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police and also by Kerala Police for cheating 13 banks for Rs 1 crore.

Briefing the media about the case, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash further stated that Ramesh’s intention was just to get money and acquire property from the ladies. “He used to target middle-aged single women and abandon them after looting money. Lawyers, teachers, doctors and highly-educated women, most of them from outside Odisha, are among the victims”, he added.

The Police also revealed that Ramesh had married a woman officer of Punjab Central Armed Police Forces and duped her for Rs 10 lakhs. He further duped the Gurudwara where they married for Rs 11 lakhs promising to set up a hospital in the area.

In the series of his unfairly conduct towards women, Ramesh reportedly had also cheated medical students for money. He had been arrested by Hyderabad Police after they found that he had collected about Rs 2 crore from the students promising them admission to a medical college.

According to the reports, the Police officers have contacted all his wives and confirmed the developments. They have so far seized 11 ATM cards and 4 Aadhar cards from Ramesh Swain and charged him under Sections 498 (A), 419, 468, 471 and 494 of the IPC.