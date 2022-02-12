Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPlea seeking common dress code for students and staff in all state-recognized educational institutions...
Government and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Plea seeking common dress code for students and staff in all state-recognized educational institutions filed in Supreme Court

Nikhil Upadhyay, son of advocate Ashvini Kumar Upadhyay, filed the plea when the issue of hijab ban in educational campuses in Karnataka is pending before the court.

OpIndia Staff
2

As the Karnataka High Court is hearing petitions by Muslim students demanding the right to wear hijab in educational institutions instead of uniforms, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding dress code in educational institutions in the country.

Nikhil Upadhyay, son of advocate Ashvini Kumar Upadhyay, has filed a public interest litigation petition in the supreme court seeking directions to the Central and State governments to implement a common dress code in all registered and State recognized educational institutions across the country. It is notable that the Karnataka High Court has ordered students not to wear Hijab in colleges till the matter is being heard, and the Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the matter when the pro-Hijab students had approached the apex court against the interim order of the high court.

The petition filed by Upadhyay puts forth that in order to secure social equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity, and national integration, a uniform dress code in educational institutions is very essential.

The plea says “Common Dress Code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also essential to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism, classism, radicalism, separatism, and fundamentalism.”

Quoting the examples of various countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore, and China, this plea claims that, the educational campuses of these countries adhere to a common dress code despite frequent challenges to the constitutionality of dress guidelines.

In this petition, it is further said, “Petitioner submits that according to a survey, around 2,50,000 guns were brought in schools and colleges in 2018. So, having a Common Dress Code that requires a student’s beltline exposed reduces the fear of a concealed weapon.”

The petitioner has also said that the common dress code reduces violence and promotes a more positive educational environment. In the petition, it is said, “It reduces other forms of violence that occur due to socio-economic differences. It ensures that every student looks relatively same which reduces the chances of bullying in schools.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,191FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com