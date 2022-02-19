On Friday, Prime Minister Modi hosted a group of prominent Sikh community leaders ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. The Prime Minister met influential Sikh social and spiritual leaders at his official residence at the 7-Lok Kalyan Marg.

As he spoke to the Sikh gurus, Prime Minister Modi recounted how he had always tried to implement the teachings of the Sikh gurus and also recalled the sacrifices made by the Sikh community and religious leaders, mainly against the Mughals.

“India was not born in 1947,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, “Our gurus went through so much… We suffered so much oppression during the Emergency. I was underground at that time. I used to wear a Sikh disguise to hide. I used to wear a pagdi”.

During the interaction, he cited the development initiatives carried out by the BJP government for the Sikh community, including opening the Kartarpur corridor, and the safe return of “Guru Granth Sahib” from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over.

A very special interaction with the Sant Samaj and distinguished members of the Sikh community. pic.twitter.com/vjCTJ3wMW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2022

PM Modi noted that the Congress government failed to ensure that the Sikh shrine Kartarpur Sahib stayed in India during the partition. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, also called Kartarpur Sahib, is a gurdwara in Kartarpur in the Punjab province of Pakistan, around six km from Punjab.

“They could not reach an agreement to bring Kartarpur, which is six km away. So I started talks through the diplomatic channel. When I used to stay in Punjab, I used to look at (Kartarpur Sahib) using binoculars. Then I used to think we have to do something,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi says he is temporary, may retreat to a gurdwara in future

Highlighting the achievements of his government, PM Modi said, “This was such a holy task that with the blessings of Gurus, we did it. What we have done in such a short time, this would not have been possible without devotion”.

“This house is yours … I am just a temporary resident here. I have reached here walking miles, and one day, I will retreat maybe to a gurudwara,” he said as he expressed his deep reverence to the Sikh gurus.

The Sikh gurus presented “Siropa” or robe of honour to PM Modi. The Prime Minister was seen telling his staff not to let the cloth touch the ground.

The PM was seen wearing a “dastar” on the head and “Siropa” on the neck as he served breakfast to the guests. “I am privileged to host all of you, and today is my turn to serve you all,” he said.

Sikh leaders hail praises on PM Modi, calls him a “Sikh”

One of the Sikh leaders spoke on occasion, saying PM Modi was the first prime minister to reach out to every heart. “Modi-Ji’s heart is Sikhs’ heart,” he said.

Mahant Karamjit Singh, the President of Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar, praised PM Modi for his contributions to the Sikh religion, adding, “this includes the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the announcement of December 26 as Veer Baal Divas in memory of Sahibzadas of the 10th Sikh Guru; restoration of Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib destroyed in the Gujarat earthquake; and waiver of GST waiver on langar, etc. One line he said is very significant to us – he said that ‘I have Sikh in my blood, I have service mind in my blood, and whatever I do, I do it with my heart in it’.”

Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of Delhi Gurdwara Committee, reportedly said, “Today it got clarified the kind of affection the PM has for the community. He has always honoured Sikh sentiments.”