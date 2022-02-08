At the age of 74, actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who played Bheem in BR Chopra’s show ‘Mahabharat,’ has passed away.

Praveen Kumar Sobti popularly known for his role as Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passes away at 74 pic.twitter.com/4XYqTztkc8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 8, 2022

According to reports, the actor has been battling illness and financial difficulties for quite some time. Sobti had made a reputation for himself not just in the acting world but also in sporting events.

The news of his passing comes just a day after the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6.

Sobti began his career as a sportsperson because of his height and physical strength. Then he turned on to Hindi movies. Only a few people are aware that Praveen Kumar’s acting career included collaborations with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Jitendra.

Sobti had previously excelled in the hammer and disc throw. Being a former BSF Deputy Commandant, he has won several medals for India at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, including a gold medal at the Asian Games in Hong Kong. He also represented India at the Olympics twice. He rose to prominence in athletics during the 1960s and 1970s.

After getting into the acting profession, he appeared in almost 30 films before meeting BR Chopra, who handed him Mahabharat. He played villains in a number of films, but his most famous part was that of Bheem in the Mahabharat. The rest, as they say, is history.

His performance as Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan’s cult blockbuster Shahenshah was one of his most unforgettable. Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Yudh, Zabardast, Singhasan, Khudgarz, Loha, Mohabbat Ke Dushman, Ilaaka, and others are among the films he has worked in.

Praveen Kumar Sobti entered politics in 2013. On the Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket, he ran for Wazirpur in Delhi but lost the elections. He then left the AAP and joined the BJP.

Mahabharat during Covid lockdown

Notably, Doordarshan televised both Ramayan and Mahabharat TV serials while the whole country of India was quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak. While India was put on lockdown for 21 days to combat the spread of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus back in 2020, Doordarshan chose to keep the country engaged by airing the two major epics of Hindu civilization, Mahabharat and Ramayan. BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, a 1988 television series, is widely regarded as a landmark in Indian television.