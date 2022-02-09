On February 9, a video of a Samajwadi Party worker went viral on social media platforms in which he was seen pasting a party sticker on the back of a burqa-clad woman. The video was initially shared by one Shahnawaz Ansari on Twitter and went viral within an hour.

यह वीडियो लखनऊ पश्चिमी विधानसभा सीट की है। यहां से अरमान ख़ान सपा के उम्मीदवार हैं। इस वीडियो में सपा कार्यकर्ता डोर टू डोर कैंपेन कर रहे हैं। साथ में बुर्क़ा पहनी एक औरत भी है। देखिये ये सपा वर्कर उस औरत के साथ कैसे बदतमीज़ी कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/NROXKzYKDw — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 9, 2022

The video is said to be from Lucknow West Assembly seat from where SP’s Arman Khan is contesting the election. In the video, SP workers could be seen walking around in a market for the door-to-door campaign. A man wearing a sleeveless brown jacket and white shirt walked by a burqa-clad woman and pasted a party sticker on her back.

The woman felt the touch on her back and turned to check what was happening. He saw the man and looked shocked. The man tried to touch her hand, to which she resisted, and he walked away. The woman then turned back and tried to check if something was on her back but could not reach the sticker. She also decided to change direction and started walking towards the direction from where she was coming. Towards the end of the 11-second video, she was seen asking people on the lane to check her back.

UP Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be completed in seven phases starting from February 10. The last phase of polling will be held on March 7. The results will be announced on March 10. In the 2017 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA had won 325 seats out of 403 seats in UP.