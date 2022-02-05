Saturday, February 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSex CD scandal: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi gets clean chit, SIT says there is...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sex CD scandal: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi gets clean chit, SIT says there is no evidence to prove allegations against him

Last year, a woman had alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi had raped her when she approached him for a job.

OpIndia Staff
SIT finds no evidence behind rape allegations against Ramesh Jarkiholi
BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi/ Image Source: India Today
7

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sensational sex CD scandal involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has given a clean chit to the BJP leader on Friday.

According to the reports, the SIT has filed a ‘B’ report before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Friday in the case registered against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Cubbon Park police station. The court said there is no evidence to prove the allegations against him.

‘B’ report indicates that the police have not found sufficient evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet to begin the trial in court. The report, filed by the police, can be challenged by the complainant in a higher court.  

The statements of various people, including the victim and Jarkiholi, have been submitted to the report. A detailed summary is mentioned in the report about the allegations not being proved during the SIT investigation.

“The probe did not find any evidence to show Jarkiholi misused his position to have a sexual relationship with her. Many claims made by the woman proved to be false. The investigation indicates there was neither cheating nor force in the relationship,” the Hindu reported citing a source.

The SIT report that gave a clean chit to Jarkiholi may now pave the way for his reinduction into the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet. He had to step down in 2021 following allegations of a sex scandal.

Last year, a woman had alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi had raped her when she approached him for a job. An FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26, 2021, under IPC Sections 376(c) – Sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 354(a) – sexual harassment, 504 – Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and other sections. 

In response, Jarkiholi had also filed a complaint against the woman and others at Sadashivanagar police soon after the videos of the alleged sex scandal were circulated on social media.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKarnataka sex CD, sex CD scandal, Ramesh jarkiholi video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,069FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com