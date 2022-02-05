The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sensational sex CD scandal involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has given a clean chit to the BJP leader on Friday.

According to the reports, the SIT has filed a ‘B’ report before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Friday in the case registered against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Cubbon Park police station. The court said there is no evidence to prove the allegations against him.

‘B’ report indicates that the police have not found sufficient evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet to begin the trial in court. The report, filed by the police, can be challenged by the complainant in a higher court.

The statements of various people, including the victim and Jarkiholi, have been submitted to the report. A detailed summary is mentioned in the report about the allegations not being proved during the SIT investigation.

“The probe did not find any evidence to show Jarkiholi misused his position to have a sexual relationship with her. Many claims made by the woman proved to be false. The investigation indicates there was neither cheating nor force in the relationship,” the Hindu reported citing a source.

The SIT report that gave a clean chit to Jarkiholi may now pave the way for his reinduction into the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet. He had to step down in 2021 following allegations of a sex scandal.

Last year, a woman had alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi had raped her when she approached him for a job. An FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26, 2021, under IPC Sections 376(c) – Sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 354(a) – sexual harassment, 504 – Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and other sections.

In response, Jarkiholi had also filed a complaint against the woman and others at Sadashivanagar police soon after the videos of the alleged sex scandal were circulated on social media.