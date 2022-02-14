Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to write a post wishing her husband Anand Ahuja this valentine’s day. However, it drew irk of netizens when it came to notice of everyone that the location for the tweet was set to Lahore in Pakistan. Social media users were seen asking how could she post something from Pakistan on a day which witnessed one of the deadliest attacks on Indian armed forces by terrorists sponsored by Pakistan.

Sonam Kapoor tweeted “Happy 💕 day. Nothing more important then 💗 @ Love” and tagged a post of Instagram. The tweet was made from Lahore, Pakistan at 04:37 AM on February 14th.

The tweet made by Sonam Kapoor.

People began pointing out the Lahore reference in her post and criticizing her as the tweet spread.

A Twitter user named Vineet Kumar Chaurasiya (@kumarvineet074) quoted her tweet and wrote “Why is @sonamakapoor tweeting from Lahore.?”

Another user with handle @Right_Wing_Guyy wrote, “Tweeting from Lahore, Pakistan on the third anniversary of #PulwamaAttack Have some shame @sonamakapoor”

Ananya Mishra (@Vintage__Vibes-) wrote, “Is it ok to go to Lahore without hijab?”

It is worth mentioning that her husband participated actively in cross-border fashion cooperation through his apparel business Bhaane. His apparel brand Bhane was filming at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town in October 2021. According to an Instagram post, the brand is now exploring Pakistan.

OpIndia recently reported that her husband, Anand Ahuja, was recently accused of creating fraudulent invoices in order to avoid paying shipping charges. MyUS, an international shipping firm, exposed him for falsifying invoices in order to avoid paying taxes and customs duties. The shipping company stated that the bills attached included up to 90% less value than what he had paid for the products.

Controversies around Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to stirring up controversy. She had come out in favour of a contentious NCERT document that advocated gender identity politics and supported ideas like puberty blockers and ‘gender-neutral toilets’ for children in November 2021. She had attracted attention recently for defending Muslim women’s “right” to wear hijab. In 2013, Sonam Kapoor questioned the concept of limiting item numbers in movies, claiming that women should not be put inside burqas.