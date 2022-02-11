As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has started, a false claim was made on social media that a person died on Thursday after the ambulance in which she was travelling was stopped to allow Prime Minister Modi’s convoy in Saharanpur.

Several social media handles associated with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal posted social media platforms claiming that the Uttar Police officials kept the ambulance waiting, despite the fact that the woman in the ambulance was at a critical stage. They claimed that the person’s daughter kept on screaming and crying in front of the police, however, they did not let the ambulance go. The patient died in agony in the ambulance itself, their posts said.

Dr Arjun Singh Kashyap, a very influential supporter of the SP-RLD alliance, posted a misleading tweet to make the unverified claim. He posted a video showing a woman approaching some policemen in a police vehicle on the road. From the voices in the video, it is apparent that the cops had stopped the movement of the traffic due to PM Modi’s convoy. However, there is nothing in the video to show that a woman died in an ambulance while being blocked by cops.

The post went viral on the left-liberal social media circles, which have been tweeting the same information to vilify both the Uttar Pradesh police and Prime Minister Modi.

Uttar Pradesh police denied the claim

As the misleading tweet went viral, the Uttar Pradesh police issued a clarification saying that the claim alleging the death of a person in an ambulance during the Prime Minister’s visit to Saharanpur is baseless.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh police said that the daughter informed the policemen on duty about her mother’s dead body in the ambulance and requested passage for it, which was promptly facilitated. UP police quoted a tweet by Saharanpur police, who had issued a detailed rebuttal. Saharanpur police said that during PM Modi’s Saharanpur visit, policemen were on law and order duty at the Dehradoon chowk.

At that moment, an ambulance arrived at the spot and a girl got off from it and approached the cops on duty. She told her that her mother, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, passed away and her mortal remain is being taken to the home from the hospital. She requested that the ambulance carrying her mother’s body be allowed to let go. The policemen on duty readily accepted this request, and made way for the ambulance through the traffic jam at that location, said Saharanpur police.

Hence, the misleading tweet of a person dying on the streets due to a stoppage during the PM’s convoy is outrightly misleading.