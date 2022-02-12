Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUdupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat says he is getting threatening calls telling him...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat says he is getting threatening calls telling him to not oppose hijab in schools and colleges

The Udupi MLA said that the hijab-wearing girls are innocent but are under the control of CFI

OpIndia Staff
Udupi BJP MLA says he gets threat calls amid hijab row
Image Source- Twitter
63

On Saturday, Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat said that he has been receiving life-threatening calls from unidentified persons amid the Karnataka hijab row. He added that most of the calls received by him were internet calls from foreign countries.

According to the reports, the Udupi MLA has also received calls from local numbers issuing threats to his life and has informed the state Home Minister about the development. He said that he has faced many such threats in the past and is not at all scared about such calls.

This is a day after Bhat, who is the president of the development committee of the pre-university college for women in Udupi, revealed the role of Campus Front of India (CFI) in the hijab controversy and stated that the girls were innocent but under their influence and control. He has also demanded an NIA probe into the case.

Reports mention that Muslims in Udupi and the Qazis in the district have extended their support to the legislator on the issue. Earlier today, the Udupi MLA wrote to the state CM seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the hijab controversy.

On the entire hijab episode, the Udupi MLA has constantly been of the opinion that the pro-hijab girls and their parents are innocent but unfortunately under their (CFI) control. “The social media accounts of the students also reveal the Islamic agenda. All the posts against Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, rebuilding Babri Masjid have been forwarded and posted. The girls have undergone a special training conducted by them”, he said.

He added that the girls are lying about wearing hijab for years at school and that they had suddenly started the hijab issue. The hijab controversy gained ground earlier this month when eight hijab-wearing Muslim girls refused to follow the school uniform regulations. They approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to attend the classes with hijab, as it is their fundamental right, they said.

The High Court so far has declared that no one should be allowed to wear their religious attire inside the educational institutions until the matter is pending in the Court. After this stay order, the students had approached the Supreme Court against it, however, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the matter till the High Court disposes of it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,219FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com