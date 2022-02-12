On Saturday, Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat said that he has been receiving life-threatening calls from unidentified persons amid the Karnataka hijab row. He added that most of the calls received by him were internet calls from foreign countries.

According to the reports, the Udupi MLA has also received calls from local numbers issuing threats to his life and has informed the state Home Minister about the development. He said that he has faced many such threats in the past and is not at all scared about such calls.

This is a day after Bhat, who is the president of the development committee of the pre-university college for women in Udupi, revealed the role of Campus Front of India (CFI) in the hijab controversy and stated that the girls were innocent but under their influence and control. He has also demanded an NIA probe into the case.

#WATCH Karnataka | “CFI (Campus Front of India) wants political gain. Our 6 girls are innocent but in their control. They had special training in a hidden place: K Raghupathi Bhat, BJP’s Udupi MLA & president of college development committee at Women’s Govt PU College#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/PDHNrTVhQD — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Reports mention that Muslims in Udupi and the Qazis in the district have extended their support to the legislator on the issue. Earlier today, the Udupi MLA wrote to the state CM seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the hijab controversy.

On the entire hijab episode, the Udupi MLA has constantly been of the opinion that the pro-hijab girls and their parents are innocent but unfortunately under their (CFI) control. “The social media accounts of the students also reveal the Islamic agenda. All the posts against Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, rebuilding Babri Masjid have been forwarded and posted. The girls have undergone a special training conducted by them”, he said.

He added that the girls are lying about wearing hijab for years at school and that they had suddenly started the hijab issue. The hijab controversy gained ground earlier this month when eight hijab-wearing Muslim girls refused to follow the school uniform regulations. They approached the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to attend the classes with hijab, as it is their fundamental right, they said.

The High Court so far has declared that no one should be allowed to wear their religious attire inside the educational institutions until the matter is pending in the Court. After this stay order, the students had approached the Supreme Court against it, however, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the matter till the High Court disposes of it.