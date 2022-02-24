Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUkraine says Russian troops attacked border units with help from Belarus: Details
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Ukraine says Russian troops attacked border units with help from Belarus: Details

The Russian troops allegedly launched attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms.

OpIndia Staff
Russia-Ukraine conflict/ Image Source: Forbes
5

On Thursday, Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military has ‘invaded’ the country from neighbouring Belarus. According to reports, Russian troops launched their military operations against Ukraine at 0500 hours on Thursday. The Russian forces crossed Belarus to enter Ukraine from the North, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Northern border forces in Ukraine have come under attack by Russian troops.

Reportedly, the Russian troops allegedly launched attacks on border units, border patrols, and checkpoints using artillery, heavy equipment, and small arms.

A CCTV footage accessed by CNN showed that the tanks allegedly belonging to the Russian Army was seen crossing the border from Belarus to Ukraine.

Amidst the attacks, Ukraine has imposed nationwide martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘military operation’ against the country. Martial law would impose harder restrictions, including bans on meetings, movements and political parties.

Russia launches ‘military operations’ against Ukraine

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited “military operations” against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared for the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

During his address declaring military action against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin had urged the Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms. He said those who followed his demand would be allowed to leave the battle zone and return to their families.

Putin said the goal of the military action would be to “defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide” by the Kyiv regime.

Putin also further warned the West not to interfere in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said if someone interferes, Russia would respond immediately, and the consequences would be like “you have never before experienced in your history.”

Following the announcement by Putin, large explosions could be heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,298FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com