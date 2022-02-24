On Thursday, Ukraine’s border guard agency said the Russian military has ‘invaded’ the country from neighbouring Belarus. According to reports, Russian troops launched their military operations against Ukraine at 0500 hours on Thursday. The Russian forces crossed Belarus to enter Ukraine from the North, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Northern border forces in Ukraine have come under attack by Russian troops.

Reportedly, the Russian troops allegedly launched attacks on border units, border patrols, and checkpoints using artillery, heavy equipment, and small arms.

Ukraine Interior Ministry update: The state border of Ukraine was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus at about 5am. Attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

A CCTV footage accessed by CNN showed that the tanks allegedly belonging to the Russian Army was seen crossing the border from Belarus to Ukraine.

VIDEO: @CNN shows CCTV footage of tanks crossing the border from Belarus into Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/WzESae0bQV — Conflict News (@Conflicts) February 24, 2022

Amidst the attacks, Ukraine has imposed nationwide martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘military operation’ against the country. Martial law would impose harder restrictions, including bans on meetings, movements and political parties.

Russia launches ‘military operations’ against Ukraine

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited “military operations” against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared for the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

PUTIN’S DECLARATION OF WAR SPEECH TRANSLATED IN ENGLISH pic.twitter.com/VIswV0PqxM — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) February 24, 2022

During his address declaring military action against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin had urged the Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms. He said those who followed his demand would be allowed to leave the battle zone and return to their families.

Putin said the goal of the military action would be to “defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide” by the Kyiv regime.

Putin also further warned the West not to interfere in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said if someone interferes, Russia would respond immediately, and the consequences would be like “you have never before experienced in your history.”

Following the announcement by Putin, large explosions could be heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine.