Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomePoliticsUttar Pradesh: Clashes break out between two groups of Samajwadi Party members at rally...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Clashes break out between two groups of Samajwadi Party members at rally led by Swami Prasad Maurya in Malihabad

Uttar Pradesh is currently voting in the third phase of elections.

OpIndia Staff
SP internal clashes
clashes at Samajwadi Party Rally
3

Clashes broke out between two groups of Samajwadi Party members at Swami Prasad Maurya’s election rally in Lucknow’s Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, two groups supporting rival party leaders were seen fighting after Samajwadi Star campaigner Swami Prasad Maurya was on the stage at a rally organised for SP candidate Sonu Kanaujiya at Tehsil Ground in Malihabad near Lucknow.

It all started when BJP rebel leader Swami Prasad Maurya entered the stage to grace the function. Many leaders from the party including Rajbala Rawat, Jay Singh Jayant, KK Gautam and Ramlakhan Chaurasia were present. When Maurya was about to finish his speech, a clash broke out between supporters of Nagar Panchayat Chairman Aziz Khan and former minister Insram Ali. While some protestors were trying to enter the stage, others were seen kicking them back in retaliation. Within no time, the clashes resulted in serious attacks on each other, while other leaders on the stage tried to control the situation.

In the rally, Swami Prasad Maurya was seen lashing out at the BJP saying, “This time the Yogi Government is going to lose with huge margins. People talk about Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, But instead of development, it has resulted in Satyanash,” The internal clashes within Samajwadi party were witnessed a day after SP candidate Abhay Singh was arrested after similar clashes broke out between SP and BJP leaders in Ayodhya.

However, just a few days before the elections in Malihabad, infighting within the Samajwadi Party was on full display. The town of Malihabad near Lucknow goes on Assembly polls on February 23, 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuttar pradesh elections, uttar pradesh election results
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Clashes break out between two groups of Samajwadi Party members at rally led by Swami Prasad Maurya in Malihabad

OpIndia Staff -

Strict action will be taken against educational institutions if they force students to remove tilak, kumkum, bindi etc: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

OpIndia Staff -

“Congress will not return, you will not find workers”: Congress leader Digvijay Singh vents out frustration at workers

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani module busted in Haryana, three accused receiving funds from foreign Khalistani groups to do targeted killings arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Delhi Minority Commission Chairman tweets Islamic chant recited on someone’s death on appointment of ‘Sanghi ideologue’ to Jamia University’s ‘Anjuman’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Air India pilots make high-risk landing at London’s Heathrow amidst gusting winds

OpIndia Staff -

Burqa row in Karnataka threatens communal harmony and peace. Here is an indicative list where ‘peaceful protests’ culminated into large scale communal riots

Dibakar Dutta -

Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha shares chat with journalist forcing him for an interview, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -

Weapons left by US military in Afghanistan found with terrorists killed in Kashmir, Afghan terrorists reaching LoC to infiltrate into India: Army official

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Yash Vyas, 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast survivor, who saw his brother and father perish at age 8 but did not lose hope

Nirwa Mehta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,094FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com