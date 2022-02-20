Uttar Pradesh: Clashes break out between two groups of Samajwadi Party members at rally led by Swami Prasad Maurya in Malihabad

Clashes broke out between two groups of Samajwadi Party members at Swami Prasad Maurya’s election rally in Lucknow’s Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, two groups supporting rival party leaders were seen fighting after Samajwadi Star campaigner Swami Prasad Maurya was on the stage at a rally organised for SP candidate Sonu Kanaujiya at Tehsil Ground in Malihabad near Lucknow.

It all started when BJP rebel leader Swami Prasad Maurya entered the stage to grace the function. Many leaders from the party including Rajbala Rawat, Jay Singh Jayant, KK Gautam and Ramlakhan Chaurasia were present. When Maurya was about to finish his speech, a clash broke out between supporters of Nagar Panchayat Chairman Aziz Khan and former minister Insram Ali. While some protestors were trying to enter the stage, others were seen kicking them back in retaliation. Within no time, the clashes resulted in serious attacks on each other, while other leaders on the stage tried to control the situation.

In the rally, Swami Prasad Maurya was seen lashing out at the BJP saying, “This time the Yogi Government is going to lose with huge margins. People talk about Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, But instead of development, it has resulted in Satyanash,” The internal clashes within Samajwadi party were witnessed a day after SP candidate Abhay Singh was arrested after similar clashes broke out between SP and BJP leaders in Ayodhya.

However, just a few days before the elections in Malihabad, infighting within the Samajwadi Party was on full display. The town of Malihabad near Lucknow goes on Assembly polls on February 23, 2021.