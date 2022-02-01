Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWHO depicts Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as part of Pakistan, China; shows Pakistan’s...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

WHO depicts Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as part of Pakistan, China; shows Pakistan’s COVID-19 count in Kashmir

In its official global display of COVID-19 related data on the website, the WHO marks Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir with different colours and shows Pakistan's total COVID count when browsed on Kashmir region.

OpIndia Staff
WHO separates J&K from India
Image - Screen shot from the WHO website
50

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nation’s Health Agency on Tuesday distorted the political map of India by separating the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir from the country. In its official global display of COVID-19 related data on the website, the WHO marks Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir with different colours and shows Pakistan’s total COVID count when browsed on Kashmir region.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti shared the disputed image and said that the global health watchdog has separated Ladakh and J&K from India by colouring them in different colours. “When clicked over Jammu and Kashmir, COVID data for Pakistan is shown”, it tweeted demanding an apology from WHO and appropriate action by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India.

The WHO’s official website reveals the global situation of COVID-19 disease by showing the data of the actual number of affected patients in the last 24 hours. In its online map, the global health observatory has marked Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as ‘not applicable’ data states and displays the total number of COVID patients of Pakistan when browsed.

The map further draws a thin line within Jammu and Kashmir to portray the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a legitimate part of Pakistan and Ladakh to China. “14,17,991 confirmed cases and 29,248 deaths in Pakistan”, it reads when examined curiously through the Kashmir region. However, no data is displayed as the cursor passes on to the Ladakh region. The map has also notably shown the northern part of Arunachal Pradesh as China.

‘Kargil from Surprise to Victory’, book by 18th Chief of the Army Staff Ved Prakash Malik notes that at present, 55 % of the region that escalated into three wars between India and Pakistan is controlled by India, that includes Jammu, the Kashmir Valley, most of Ladakh, the Siachen Glacier and 70% of its population. Meanwhile, Pakistan controls approximately 35% of the land area that includes Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan; and China controls the remaining 15% of the land area that includes the Aksai Chin region.

This is not the first time when the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region has been cut off from the map of India. Earlier in the year 2021, the BBC, the public broadcaster of the UK had separated the region from India while reporting on the Delta variant of COVID-19.

In the video, Ros Atkins, Presenter & creator for BBC News UK, talked about how the Delta variant of COVID-19 code-named B.1.617.2 was discovered in India in October 2020 and how the UK allegedly fail to consider travellers from India a threat to the spread of the new variant. The map that was depicted at the 24th second of the video did not have Jammu & Kashmir and the Ladakh region included. However, the changes to the video were made after a severe uproar and the map was replaced by the Indian national flag.

Also, in June 2021, the Twitter website had displayed a distorted map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries. A map on Twitter’s careers page showed the Kashmir region, including the Himalayan enclave of Ladakh, outside India. The map was revoked all the same after several police complaints were lodged against Twitter’s country head.

According to the World Health Organisation data, India has reported 41,302,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,95,050 deaths as of 31 January 2021. Globally, a total of 9,901,135,033 vaccine doses have been administered.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,143FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com