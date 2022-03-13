Sunday, March 13, 2022
Updated:

Assam: Man kills 5-year-old kid playing in his compound, angry mob burns him to death

Ujjal Mura was playing with other kids in the compound of Sunit Tanti, when Tanit killed him by slitting his neck with a knife, after that he was killed by the locals

OpIndia Staff
Mentally unstable man kills 5-year-old kid for playing, mob burns him alive
A mob of enraged tea garden workers burned a mentally unstable man to death after he killed a 5-year-old kid.
54

On Saturday, a man was lynched to death by a mob after he reportedly killed a 5-year-old kid in Assam. A mob of enraged tea garden workers burned a mentally unstable man to death after he killed a kid at Dholajan Tea Estate in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district’s Rohmoria police outpost.

The kid, Ujjal Mura, was playing with other kids in the compound of Sunit Tanti, who was said to be mentally unstable by neighbours. Suddenly, Sunit Tanti killed Ujjal Mura by slitting his neck with a knife. After that, locals apprehended Tanti and set him on fire after hearing about the incident. While he had tried to flee after killing the kid, the locals chased him for half a kilometer, caught him, and beaten him. After that, they set him on fire.

“The minor boy, along with other small kids, was playing in the compound of Sunit on Saturday. Suddenly, he became angry and killed the boy by slitting his throat. We have sent both the bodies for post-mortem,” Shwetank Mishra, the superintendent of police of Dibrugarh, stated. “The situation was under control. The person was mentally unstable. We have started our investigation,” he further said.

According to Mishra, police have launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made as of now. The situation in the area is now under control.

In a recent instance from the northeastern region, a 40-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband in his sleep around 2 am with a takkal, a native Tripuri machete weapon. The lady was apprehended at her home in Indira Colony in Tripura’s Kowai district for beheading her 50-year-old husband.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

