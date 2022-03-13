The Tripura Police arrested a 40-year-old woman from her residence at Indira Colony in Tripura’s Kowai district for beheading her 50-year-old husband, packing the dismembered head in a bag and hanging it inside their residence.

According to the reports, the woman allegedly killed her husband in his sleep around 2 am with a takkal, a traditional Tripuri machete-weapon and beheaded him. The woman identified as Sabitri Tanti reportedly sat beside the body of her deceased husband Rabindra Tanti, along with the murder weapon throughout the night.

The woman’s brother and her two minor children were also present inside the house, who woke up to the horrific sight. The elder son saw his father’s beheaded body lying on the floors of their living room. He fled the spot and informed the police, said an officer at the Khowai police station.

A police team reached the spot to arrest her. The woman was sent to judicial custody by a local court, said the police.

According to the couple’s elder son, his mother had developed a psychological disorder recently and was undergoing treatment at a local occultist.

“My mother had always been a vegetarian. But she had chicken last night, and all of us went to sleep. Suddenly I woke up and saw my father was beheaded. I was shocked to see my mother was standing with a blood-soaked dao (a sharp weapon). When we raised the alarm, she rushed out of the room and kept my father’s head in our prayer hall,” the elder son said.

Speaking to the media, a senior officer of the state police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had no domestic problem. He added that a few locals informed the police that the woman was found to have displayed signs of psychological disturbance in the last few days. She has no history of psychological issues of any sort, said the police.