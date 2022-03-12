Even before swearing-in as the CM of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann of AAP has issued orders to withdraw the security of many former ministers and MLAs in Punjab on 12th March 2022. AAP has won 92 out of 117 assembly seats of Punjab in the recent assembly elections and Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath as the new CM of the state on 16th March 2022 in Bhagat Singh’s native village.

As per a reports, Mann has issued an order on Saturday, according to which the security of all Congress and Akali Dal leaders has been withdrawn. As per this decision, security cover provided by Punjab police to 122 former ministers and former MLAs will be withdrawn. This will mean the ministers the outgoing Congress govt who lost their elections will lose their security cover.

The Badal family and former CMs Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi are exceptions to this order as they have been provided the security on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

Talking about the decision, Mann said that “the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people”. He said that police stations are lying vacant due to security provided to VIPs.

Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann on reports of removing security of former ministers & MLAs pic.twitter.com/upWen0a8Va — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Punjab’s CM designate Bhagwant Mann has staked his claim to form a government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday 12th March 2022. He said, “I met the Governor, handed over the letter of support from our MLAs, and staked claim to form the Government. He told me to tell him wherever we wanted to hold the swearing-in ceremony. It’ll be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 pm on March 16.”

Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as the winner in the recent Punjab assembly elections. It has secured a massive victory shattering aside the Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance together. Many prominent leaders including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD supremo Prakash Singh Badal and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh were defeated in the assembly elections. This is the second state after Delhi where AAP is forming its government.

A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s massive victory in Punjab assembly elections, the pro-Khalistan secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) had sent a letter to Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann saying that AAP clearly won the elections by deceptively bagging the votes of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab who support SFJ’s secessionist referendum for the independence of Punjab from India.