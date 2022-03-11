A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s massive victory in Punjab assembly elections, the pro-Khalistan secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) has sent a letter to Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann saying that AAP clearly won the elections by deceptively bagging the votes of pro- Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab who support SFJ’s secessionist referendum for the independence of Punjab from India.

In a letter released by the SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the anti-India outfit, made a sensational allegation that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP treacherously used Khalistan votes and funds to win Punjab.

The letter by SFJ

Khalistani terrorist Pannun said that it is an open secret that AAP has been heavily funded and supported by pro-Khalistan Sikhs from the USA, Canada, the UK, the EU and Australia.

SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that since the people of Punjab have decisively defeated anti-Khalistan leaders Badal-Captain Amarinder, now with AAP in power, Khalistan referendum voting should sail smoothly in Punjab.

The letter also says that after the previous fake letter was denounced by them, a person claiming to be Raghav Chadha had called them and offered money to declare the letter real, and in turn promised that if AAP wins, they will pass an assembly resolution supporting the Khalistan Referendum.

In the video, Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatened the CM-designate Bhagwant Mann by saying that former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who used bullets to stop the Khalistan movement, met with physical death, while Badal and Amarinder Singh, who tried to stop the Khalistan movement through sedition, faced political death.

“Bhagwant Mann, learn from the fate of your predecessors that Khalistan is an issue between Sikhs and India, and hence we advise that AAP should not become a party to this conflict and let the people of Punjab vote in the Khalistan referendum decide the association of Punjab with India,” Pannun said.

In a video, Pannun mentioned a letter that was circulated before the Punjab Assembly Elections on February 17, alleging that AAP had circulated a fake letter from the pro-Khalistan group stating that Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had supported the Aam Admi Party in the Punjab elections.

The Khalistani group said that Punjab Assembly Election results clearly showed that AAP had used a fake letter of support from SFJ and funding from overseas pro-Khalistan Sikhs to secure victory in Punjab, especially from rural constituencies, which account for almost 70% of the assembly seats.

Calling AAP as “Haraam Aadmi Party”, Pannun alleged that AAP duped pro-Khalistan voters in Punjab by claiming that they had received support from the SFJ.

The pro-Khalistan leader also said that the AAP had tried to win the confidence of the pro-Khalistan votes by falsely claiming that the 2022 elections are significant for Punjab as well as for SFJ because if the AAP comes to power in Punjab, the pro-Khalistanis will get a new hope to strengthen and accomplish our mission.

The letter had gone viral on February 17, two days before the assembly elections in Punjab. Several posts had emerged on social media platforms where AAP supporters thanked SFJ for the support.

Fake letter written by SFJ extending support to AAP ahead of Punjab elections

However, a day later, SFJ had claimed that the letter was fake and had announced that it was not supporting any political party.

Calling the letter fake, Pannu had said, “The letter being circulated in the name of SFJ is fake. It is circulated by Bhagwant Mann and AAP. SFJ does not believe in the Indian Constitution or any political party. SFJ’s only goal is separating Punjab from India, and for that, we will do referendum voting soon. Stay away from liar AAP. I am warning Mann and Kejriwal, anyone who comes from Delhi, be it Indira, Modi or Kejriwal, they will be opposed. I urge everyone to raise the Khalistan flag from every booth on election day.”

The video had come in the backdrop of a stunning disclose by former-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who had alleged that AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had once told him that he would either become CM of Punjab or first PM of free Khalistan.