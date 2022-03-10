Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan ‘Ravan’ of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has lost his deposit in Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh where he contested against the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath of BJP. Counting of votes is underway in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In the trends so far, the BJP seems to have got a clear majority. CM Yogi Adityanath has won from the constituency by more than 1 lakh votes.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ had grabbed attention by announcing that he would contest against CM Yogi Aditynath from this seat. But he failed to make any mark in the election, and managed to get his deposing forfeited. After Yogi, SP candidate Subapati Shukla was at a distant second position in Gorakhur Urban. Although Chandrashekhar Azad was on the third spot, the votes he received were not enough save his deposit.

Yogi Adityanath got 1,64,290 votes, securing almost 65% of the votes in the constituency, and won by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, as the SP candidate won around 62 thousand votes. Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ managed to get 7,454 votes, Which is slightly more than 3% of all votes polled.

As per rules, candidates getting less than 1/6th of votes, that is less than 16.67% of votes, lose their deposit. According to this, Chandrashekhar Azad has lost his deposit in the assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban seat.

After Chandrashekhar Azad had announced his decision to contest against CM Yog on a Azad Samaj Party ticket, he has been making big claims in interviews. During the polling, Chandrashekhar had said that their front is contesting 403 seats in UP and they are confident that the Azad Samaj Party will become a great force in UP and the government will not be formed without them.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Azad had said, “When I came here, it seemed to be a difficult path ahead. But as I roamed in the lanes of Gorakhpur, I found out that people here were suffering. I tried to wake them up and break their silence. I succeeded in this effort.”

As predicted in most of the exit polls, BJP is leading on more than 250 seats in the assembly elections and is all set win with a thumping majority, and Yogi Adityanath is set to become the CM of UP again.