On Saturday, a complaint was filed against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra for deliberately defaming and spoiling the image of the Supreme Court of India. Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practicing legal solicitor at Bombay High Court and the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra shared a copy of the complaint he filed against the comedian through his Twitter account.

He requested to the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court of India to initiate proceedings against the self-proclaimed comedian for criminal contempt under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. In the letter filed, he said that the constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression but Kamra had sought abuse to this very freedom in order to deliberately defame the entire institution of law.

I have requested to Hon’ble Chief Justice Of India and Supreme Court Of India to initiate proceedings against Alleged Comedian “Kunal Kamra” for criminal contempt under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. https://t.co/FGF9tZsDfK pic.twitter.com/boZ6uOTKss — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) March 5, 2022

“A fair and constructive criticism of a judgement is permissible but the same cannot be exceeded to an extent where it mocks the fundamentals of the judiciary”, the letter added. Kunal Kamra in his recently uploaded video ‘Be Like’ on his YouTube channel made derogatory remarks against the SC. While speaking about the contempt of case filed against him in the top court, Kamra had said, “Dear SC, kal ki baat bhul ja, l*vda pakad ke jhul ja (forget yesterday’s talk, come swing on p*nis)”.

Kamra in the video further said that he had more respect for the food court in the shopping mall that the apex court and alleged that the SC is a ‘Brahmin Baniya’ affair and it did not represent different cultures.

It is important to note that in December 2020, the SC had issued notice to Kamra seeking contempt proceedings after his contemptous remarks against the Judiciary in his bid to become a liberal ‘hero’ or ‘martyr’. In one of the tweets he had shown middle finger to CJI Arvind Bobde and in another he had painted SC in saffron color to allege that it had become a puppet of the NDA govt. “The pace at which the SC operates in the national interests, its time we replace Mahatma Gandhi’s photo with Harish Salve photo”, he had said.

Kunal Kamra has 1.99 million subscribers on YouTube and the 1 hour 22 minutes long video has been viewed 13 lakh times till date. Interestingly, the video has been liked by 89 thousand people and disliked by none.