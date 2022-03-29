A Delhi Court on Monday night granted bail to Aumkareshwar Thakur, the creator of the Sulli Deals app saying that a ‘prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being’. The court also granted bail to 21-year-old Neeraj Bishnoi who is alleged to be the creator of the Bulli Bai App on GitHub.

#JustIn



Delhi Court grants bail to Aumkareshwar Thakur, accused of creating the #SulliDeals app on #Github.



“Accused is a first time offender and a young person as such prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well being,” says Court. pic.twitter.com/5paa5Ec5sH — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 28, 2022

Granting bail to Thakur, the court mentioned that the accused is a first-time offender and a young person and that the prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being. “The necessity for continued incarceration is not made out in the backdrop of filing of charge-sheet. Accused has roots in the social community and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further”, it added.

According to the reports, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma of Patiala House Court also said that the accused is not in a position to influence FSL results or replies. “Merely because replies from different intermediaries and FSL is awaited, same is not sufficient reason to deny bail to the accused as accused is not position to influence FSL result or replies”, the order read.

Court says “Merely because replies from different intermediaries and FSL is awaited, same is not sufficient reason to deny bail to the accused as accused is not position to influence FSL result or replies.”#DelhiCourt #SulliDeals — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 28, 2022

In January this year, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Thakur, days after the cops had nabbed Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat, and Neeraj Bishnoi from Bengaluru, Uttarakhand, and Assam respectively in the Bulli Bai app case.

Thakur was nabbed based on the inputs given by the creator of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi. During interrogation, he had then informed that he had developed the Sulli Deals app on GitHub in July last year, where pictures of Muslim women were put up for ‘virtual auction.’ The creator of the Sulli Deals app is a BCA student. He had revealed the involvement of several people in the case.

The Special Cell’s IFSO Unit had been probing the case and had filed a charge sheet against him earlier this month before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma. The charge sheet had been filed against him under sections 153 A, 153 B, 345 A (3), of the IPC along with sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.