In a major breakthrough, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the creator and mastermind of the Sulli Deals app. The development comes days after cops nabbed three accused in the Bulli Bai app case.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Omkeshwar Thakur. He was nabbed based on the inputs given by the creator of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi. During interrogation, Thakur informed that he developed the Sulli Deals app on GitHub in July last year, where pictures of Muslim women were put up for ‘virtual auction.’

The creator of the Sulli Deals app is a BCA student. He has revealed the involvement of several people in the case.

#UPDATE | Sulli Deals app creator and mastermind in the case arrested from Indore: DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

Delhi Police arrests main culprit of ‘Bulli Bai’ app case from Assam

Months after the controversial ‘Sulli Deals’ app, which had offered pics of Muslim women as ‘deals’, one ‘Bulli Bai’ app appeared on the open-source code repository Github on January 1 this year. Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the controversial ‘Bulli app’ was arrested by the Delhi Police, IFSO special cell on January 6 from Jorhat in Assam. The accused, a 21-year-old engineering student, has confessed to his act, police said in a statement.

Three other suspects were previously apprehended by Mumbai police. Bishnoi had criticised the Mumbai police for arresting the other suspect whom he claimed were innocent. Bishnoi disclosed during his interrogation that he created the ‘Bulli Bai’ app on Github as well as the @bullibai_Twitter handle and others too, police said.

During interrogation, he stated that the GitHub application was established in November 2021 and updated a month later. “The Twitter account was set up on December 31st. Bishnoi further revealed that he created a second Twitter account, @Sage0x1, to tweet about BulliBai, but that he later deleted it,” DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra stated.