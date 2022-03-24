Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde’s second wife Karuna Sharma Munde has accused him of being involved in multiple extra-marital affairs and hiding six children he conceived out of them. The NCP leader in 2021 had accepted that he had a consensual affair with Karuna Sharma after the latter’s sister, Renu Sharma accused Munde of rape charges. He had made the confessions in a Facebook post.

I have lodged complaint of Rape @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice against #DhananjayMunde no action till now @PawarSpeaks @supriya_sule @UdhavThackeray . Oshiwara police station is not even accepting my written complaint @Dev_Fadnavis my life is in threat please help @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mf4ZlHxd6A — renu sharma (@renusharma018) January 11, 2021

Karuna Sharma Munde is about to contest the mid-term assembly elections from the Kolhapur North Seat. While the election is scheduled on April 12, Karuna Sharma has entered into the fray as a candidate while making several statements on Dhananjay Munde. While alleging that Munde hid from her many of his affairs and his six children out of them, she announced that a film is being made on her love life with Dhananjay Munde.

She also said that a book in Hindi about their love affair is being written in Hindi and Marathi, and the same is its final stages. She claimed the book will have proofs of their affair of 25 years, and will also include photographs of their wedding. She said while her documents are correct, there are discrepancies in the documents of her husband, and he has hidden his six children and several wives.

While talking about the details of the film, she said that the work on the story is in progress. “If a picture is going to be made, then I am the only important topic. I’ve seen through the close quarters how politics in Maharashtra unfolds. At the age of 43, I am entering politics because I want to raise the voices of the people and work for them. If a film is to be made on me and Dhananjay Munde, it will turn out to be a superhit,” she added.

The truth about Dhananjay Munde’s affairs unfolded in January last year when Renu Sharma tweeted alleging that he raped her repeatedly in the year 2006 and a police station was not ready to lodge her complaint. After the allegations increased the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Munde had clarified in a Facebook post about being involved in a relationship with Karuna Sharma and having 2 children out of wedlock. However, he dismissed all allegations made by her sister Renu and asserted that this was a ploy to threaten him.

Starting on September 5, 2021, Karuna faced judicial custody for two weeks in a case of murder and was booked under the Atrocities Act. Karuna was in Beed, the turf of Munde and was soon to expose the wrongdoings of her husband Dhananjay Munde before her arrest. In December same year, at a press conference in Ahmednagar, she announced her entry into politics while announcing her new party, “Shiv Shakti Sena.”