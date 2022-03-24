Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde's second wife Karuna accuses him of hiding multiple affairs,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde’s second wife Karuna accuses him of hiding multiple affairs, six children

Karuna Sharma Munde has announced that a film is going to be made on her relationship with Dhananjay Munde, exposing all his wrongdoings

OpIndia Staff
Dhananjay Munde
Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde with his second wife Karuna Sharma Munde
86

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde’s second wife Karuna Sharma Munde has accused him of being involved in multiple extra-marital affairs and hiding six children he conceived out of them. The NCP leader in 2021 had accepted that he had a consensual affair with Karuna Sharma after the latter’s sister, Renu Sharma accused Munde of rape charges. He had made the confessions in a Facebook post.

Karuna Sharma Munde is about to contest the mid-term assembly elections from the Kolhapur North Seat. While the election is scheduled on April 12, Karuna Sharma has entered into the fray as a candidate while making several statements on Dhananjay Munde. While alleging that Munde hid from her many of his affairs and his six children out of them, she announced that a film is being made on her love life with Dhananjay Munde.

She also said that a book in Hindi about their love affair is being written in Hindi and Marathi, and the same is its final stages. She claimed the book will have proofs of their affair of 25 years, and will also include photographs of their wedding. She said while her documents are correct, there are discrepancies in the documents of her husband, and he has hidden his six children and several wives.

While talking about the details of the film, she said that the work on the story is in progress. “If a picture is going to be made, then I am the only important topic. I’ve seen through the close quarters how politics in Maharashtra unfolds. At the age of 43, I am entering politics because I want to raise the voices of the people and work for them. If a film is to be made on me and Dhananjay Munde, it will turn out to be a superhit,” she added.

The truth about Dhananjay Munde’s affairs unfolded in January last year when Renu Sharma tweeted alleging that he raped her repeatedly in the year 2006 and a police station was not ready to lodge her complaint. After the allegations increased the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Munde had clarified in a Facebook post about being involved in a relationship with Karuna Sharma and having 2 children out of wedlock. However, he dismissed all allegations made by her sister Renu and asserted that this was a ploy to threaten him.

Starting on September 5, 2021, Karuna faced judicial custody for two weeks in a case of murder and was booked under the Atrocities Act. Karuna was in Beed, the turf of Munde and was soon to expose the wrongdoings of her husband Dhananjay Munde before her arrest. In December same year, at a press conference in Ahmednagar, she announced her entry into politics while announcing her new party, “Shiv Shakti Sena.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,542FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com